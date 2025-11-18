The Clear Top Three Chiefs Offensive Performers from Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs played in a game that felt like the most must-win game of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. With the game over and done with, the Chiefs didn't leave Denver with the victory, making their path to the playoffs a little bumpier than before.
Despite the defeat, which was another close loss for Kansas City, losing 22-19, there were three clear Chiefs players who did their part in giving the franchise the best chance at victory. While the result won't change now, these three players still deserve their flowers.
According to Pro Football Focus' Premium Stat feature, here are the top three Chiefs performers on the offensive side of the football against the AFC West division-leading Broncos (minimum 30 snaps).
3. RG Trey Smith
In a game where the Chiefs needed their offensive line to step up and allow Patrick Mahomes the most time to locate available receivers, Trey Smith did his part in that task. Smith was on the field for 70 total snaps, 56 were pass blocking, 14 were run blocking.
When it comes to how PFF graded Smith out, the veteran guard earned an overall grade of 70.5, with a 63.3 pass blocking grade and a 71.7 run blocking grade. On the season, Smith has an overall grade of 71.4, which ranks him 14th-best out of 79 guards qualified.
2. RB Kareem Hunt
In a game where the Chiefs needed to move the ball both through the air and on the ground, Kareem Hunt was the most reliable player in the run game. The veteran running back had the best game of his season, collecting 13 carries that went for 59 yards, while also scoring one touchdown.
According to PFF, Hunt, who played in 56 total snaps, had an overall grade of 71.4, a pass/receiving grade of 57.7, a pass blocking grade of 84.4, and a run grade of 74.3. Hunt had the highest run grade and pass block grade of any Chiefs player against the Broncos in Week 11.
1. TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce made history in the Chiefs' loss, becoming the franchise's leading touchdown scorer of all time, passing Priest Holmes. While the achievement is impressive, Kelce displayed a team-player mentality by not addressing it after the big defeat.
In the eyes of PFF, Kelce had an overall grade of 80.4, a pass/receiving grade of 78.2, a pass blocking grade of 70.2, and a run blocking grade of 71.4. Kelce led the receiving room with 91 receiving yards in nine receptions and 13 targets.
