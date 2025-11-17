Patrick Mahomes’ Performance vs Broncos: Full QB Breakdown
The Kansas City Chiefs went into Week 11 with pressure on their shoulders, knowing a loss would make chasing down the Denver Broncos in the AFC West division very difficult. Unfortunately, the Chiefs' worst nightmare came true, as that exact scenario is now a reality.
Holding a 5-5 record through 11 weeks puts a ton of pressure on the Chiefs to show everyone that they're still the team to beat in the AFC. While their chances in the division race took a hit with the loss, there is still a path for Kansas City to be a playoff team by the end of the season.
The Chiefs' captain, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, once again did his best to give his team a strong chance to win. Although there were some challenges along the way, the former two-time MVP demonstrated his reliability by keeping the game competitive.
Mahomes' Performance Review:
Mahomes tied a season high in completions with 29, which he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 5 loss. The 29 completions came in 45 attempts, the most Mahomes has attempted this season, giving him a completion rate of 64.4%, 0.5 below his average this season.
In those 29 completions, the Chiefs quarterback had 276 passing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per completion, one touchdown, and one interception. He was also sacked three times, the fourth time this season, and the third straight game in a row.
One cool takeaway from Mahomes' game was his part in helping tight end Travis Kelce become the Chiefs franchise all-time touchdown scorer, passing Priest Holmes, with 84 touchdowns.
Mahomes' Postgame Comments:
Following the defeat, Mahomes spoke as any true team captain would, addressing the good, the bad, and the ugly. This marks the first time the Chiefs have not been .500 this late in the season since 2015.
- “I mean, obviously, it's gonna be hard to get back in the division race. But at the end of the day, the goal is to get into the playoffs and try to make a run at it. And all you can focus on is next week," Mahomes said in his postgame.
- "We got to learn from this one as much as possible, knowing that we're gonna get a great, great opponent coming into Arrowhead this next week. And we're kind of at that point where we got to find a way just to win, win football games. And gotta keep moving forward. That's what this league's all about.”
