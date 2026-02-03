How Broncos' Offensive Coordinator Hire Affects Chiefs

The number of coaching changes in the NFL this offseason has been staggering, with 10 head coach vacancies being filled and several coordinator positions having to be addressed shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

That included the Kansas City Chiefs, as former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy left on an expiring contract. The 47-year-old coach was replaced by Eric Bieniemy, who served as the offensive coordinator under Andy Reid from 2018 to 2021.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In the AFC West, in general, coaching changes have been evident , as the Los Angeles Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach, which will become official after the Super Bowl, and the Denver Broncos dismissed several coaches and promoted quarterbacks coach Davis Webb to the offensive coordinator position on Monday.

While the Broncos' offseason has been noisy , which it shouldn't be based on the level of success they experienced this season, retaining Webb is a major positive for Denver. Here is how this affects the Chiefs heading into next season.

What This Means for Kansas City

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Whenever a division rival can replace an important member on the coaching staff, such as an offensive coordinator, with someone from within the organization, it is not the most ideal outcome for the other teams.

That is even more apparent in this case, as Webb interviewed for three head coaching opportunities and could have taken over as an offensive coordinator for several teams. Instead, Webb decided to stay in Denver.

This is monumental for quarterback Bo Nix, who took a positive step in his development, leading the Broncos to a division title and a 14-3 record en route to earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. His season abruptly ended when he suffered a fractured ankle in the 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Denver Maintains Continuity

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Webb served as the Broncos' quarterback coach this season, so he will continue to work with Nix, who has shown growth but still has room for improvement in several areas. This provides a smooth transition from former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to Webb, which could be an upgrade at the coaching position.

One path to dethroning Denver next season would be for its coaching staff to be split among several teams around the league. Other than head coach Sean Payton, Webb is potentially the most important coach for the Broncos to retain.