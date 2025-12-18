Cornerback’s Return Highlights Chiefs Thursday Injury Report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trent McDuffie is like every player in the Chiefs’ locker room. He wants to finish the season on a positive note.

The All-Pro cornerback took a positive step in that direction by returning to practice on Thursday. McDuffie, who hyperextended his knee on a deep pass to Nico Collins on Dec. 7, was listed as limited.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One of the leaders on the Chiefs’ defense, McDuffie didn’t practice on Wednesday as the Chiefs prepare to visit Tennessee on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

A 5-11, 193-pound veteran out of Washington, McDuffie had enjoyed a career mostly free of injury until that first-quarter play against the Texans in Week 14. He practiced twice last week in limited fashion before missing Friday and sitting out Sunday’s loss.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

McDuffie has 63 tackles in 13 games, with seven passes defensed, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble.

Kansas City’s initial selection in the first round of the 2022 draft (21st overall), the cornerback is set to play on a fifth-year option in 2026 if he and the Chiefs can’t agree on a contract extension.

NFL Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Another player added to enormous list

Also Thursday, the Chiefs added an 18th player to what was already their longest injury report of the year. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi missed practice with an illness.

Four starters – linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder), wide receiver Rashee Rice (concussion), tackle Jawaan Taylor (elbow) and tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) – missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday. Key reserve receiver and return man Tyquan Thornton (concussion) also missed his second practice in a row.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones (hamstring) was again limited on Thursday. He said before practice the team’s goal over its final three games is simple.

“Most importantly, finishing strong,” Jones said Thursday. “I mean, unfortunately, plans didn't go as planned within the season aspect. But there's still a name on the back of your jersey you got to play for.”

Watch Chris Jones discuss below...

Two of those names appear ready to return to game action in Tennessee on Sunday. A pair of offensive starters, guard Trey Smith (ankle) and wide receiver Hollywood Brown (personal), were back at practice in full participation for a second straight day.

Sunday is the first game Patrick Mahomes will miss due to injury in more than six years. The team placed its franchise quarterback on injured reserve Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Zacch Pickens from the practice squad to take his place.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Also Thursday, tight end Jake Briningstool and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson practiced as they work their way toward game action. The Chiefs opened the practice windows for the two players, currently on injured reserve, on Wednesday.

Get two feet inbounds and catch every second of the journey with OnSI. Register for our always FREE newsletter, arriving with the latest in-depth info from Chiefs Kingdom every morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.