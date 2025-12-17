Chiefs' Injury Woes Hit Season-High in Week 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The holidays have not been kind to the Chiefs. Since Thanksgiving Day, their injury report has grown as fast as Kansas sunflowers.

And lo and behold, they released the longest injury report of the season on Wednesday. Five starters didn’t practice as the Chiefs launched on-field preparations for their trip to Tennessee on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

“All our young guys are playing,” head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday, noting that one of those young players, tackle Chu Godrick, is one of many benefitting from the situation.

“They're in there and going. Chu actually got some good reps in there, and might have a chance to get some more. And he was our international player. So, we've got them all going. They're all rolling.”

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They’ll roll even faster this week if, as expected, many of those five starters don’t play in Nashville. Rookie Jalen Royals, for instance, might get his first targets this week because wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton are both in concussion protocol.

And the reason Godrick has a chance for more reps is because starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and his backup Jaylon Moore (knee) also missed Wednesday’s practice.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On defense, Jeffrey Bassa might get quality reps at outside linebacker because Leo Chenal (shoulder) missed Wednesday. And Nohl Williams and Kevin Knowles could benefit from Trent McDuffie (knee) still working his way back from the injury he sustained Dec. 7 in the loss to Houston.

Mahomes part of injury-related roster moves

The team on Wednesday officially moved Patrick Mahomes to injured reserve, creating an opportunity to sign practice-squad defensive tackle Zacch Pickens to the 53-man roster. The team is expected to, at minimum, elevate quarterback Chris Oladokun from the practice squad before Sunday’s game. Oladokun will back up new starter Gardner Minshew.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Also Wednesday, the Chiefs opened the 21-day practice windows for tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder). The Chiefs, who placed both players on injured reserve prior to the season, have 21 days to activate them.

However, their Jan. 4 season finale at Las Vegas comes before the end of that three-week period, so both will very likely join the long list of young players in the final three contests.

We have designated TE Jake Briningstool and CB Nazeeh Johnson to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/8zUE5UwaXS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2025

Brown and Jones updates

Also on Wednesday, wide receiver Hollywood Brown returned to practice. The veteran missed two days of practice and Sunday’s game last week for personal reasons. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Chris Jones (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

