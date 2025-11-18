Creed Humphrey Exclusively Outlines How Chiefs Can Right Ship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some see the Chiefs missing the playoffs as an event in line with the sun forgetting to shine. Kansas City’s 10 straight postseason berths represent the NFL’s longest active streak, four better than Buffalo (six). Tampa Bay (five), Philadelphia (four) and Baltimore (three) round out the top five.
Creed Humphrey was a sophomore at Shawnee High School in 2014, the last time the Chiefs missed the playoffs. Kansas City is far from eliminated, though, and the All-Pro center said Tuesday that his team can still choose its own outcome.
“Definitely, and for us it's just about staying in the present,” he told OnSI Tuesday afternoon, “making sure we're focused and working one day at a time. Making sure we fix what we need to fix.
“And everybody still has good spirits, ready to get out there and work this week, and get after it on Sunday. So, for us, it's just about living in the moment. Don't look in the past. Don't look in the future. Just do what you can do to help your team today. This week, this game.”
This week – the 8-2 Colts on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) – is another massive encounter with obvious implications. Still, Humphrey said the Chiefs are in control of how the game plays out.
As good as we want to be
“I think for us, we know we have the right people in the room,” he said. “We know we have the talent. We see it on film every week. And for us, it's just about being consistent with it. You see drives that look amazing. You see drives that end short. It’s just about being able to stay consistent and execute what we need to execute. And if we do that, we can be as good as we want to be.”
And if they do that, fans might get to see more than just the Chiefs move in the standings. They might get to see Humphrey’s moves. The veteran this month unveiled a partnership with Dairy Queen, joining his teammates on the offensive line in choreographing a touchdown dance.
“It seemed like a match made in Heaven, big guys eating food,” Humphrey said. “So, whenever it came up, it seemed perfect for me, and I was really excited about it. So, getting chicken tenders, blizzards, all that stuff. It was a lot of fun for the shoot.”
Teammates were important
The shoot included teammates Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo and Jaylon Moore, and that was vital for Humphrey. He said Suamataia might have the best "sweet feet" moves on the line.
“I couldn't get much done without them,” he said, “so being able to have them around, get in on the fun, it was really important.
Poetically, the promotion – the Touchdown Celly Deal -- almost parallels what the Chiefs face starting Sunday. DQ’s Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Baskets are the only chicken strips that let customers choose their own adventure, something the Chiefs can still do this year.
Participating U.S. locations this week are offering $3 off a six-piece chicken strip basket, available in the Dairy Queen app through Sunday (Nov. 17-23). Fans can choose between the tangy sweet heat of Sweet Chili, available for a limited time, or classic Honey BBQ.
DQ’s Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strips are made with 100-percent, all-white-meat chicken tenderloins served with fries and Texas toast.
Chiefs Kingdom, what’s around the bend for your beloved team? Don’t miss a moment of the Internet’s most thorough information. Register for a FREE Chiefs newsletter, arriving in your email each morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.