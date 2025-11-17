Plane Sight: Reid Updates Mood of Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid has a captive audience after road games. The head coach utilizes the return flight home to take the temperature of his players.
“I go around on the plane, on the way back, and talk to see where we're at,” Reid said Monday afternoon, “and I get a pretty good feel on what the guys are thinking immediately after a game. And these guys are accountable for their actions. They don't finger-point and do all of that, and that's going to help us get through, and get on the positive end of this thing.”
The positive end of where the Chiefs find themselves after 10 games is essentially nothing short of winning out. After a 5-5 start, they might as well be in the playoffs now because another loss could doom them. They’ve even fallen out of the No. 8 seed in the conference standings, surrendering the No. 7 slot to the Houston Texans.
Disappointment but not defeatism
“It was disappointment last night. They fought their hearts out. But we had too many mistakes. I mean, that's where I could have gotten us into better positions, but they were disappointed. These guys normally take responsibility for those type of things.”
Admirable, but certainly not something that has produced critical victories in critical situations. Patrick Mahomes said the most frustrating aspect of Sunday’s 22-19 loss at Denver was the last time he had the ball in his hands.
“Just having an opportunity at the end of the game and not coming through,” Mahomes said after the loss. “Getting the ball back with four minutes, and all you need is a field goal is a spot that we've been in a lot, and we've been able to do that.”
Mahomes said on the first play of that drive, first-and-10 in a tie game from his own 26-yard line, he most regretted the first play. He threw incomplete to Travis Kelce over the middle but might have gotten crucial chunk yardage with Hollywood Brown.
“Probably should’ve just hung in there and I think Hollywood would’ve opened up down the field,” said Mahomes, who finished 29 of 45 for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
“So, just being better in that scenario. I mean, there's things here and there, but I think that's the biggest one. That's what you want. You want to get that opportunity at the end of the game. And we didn't, I didn't, come through.”
Ja’Quan McMillian came through, literally. Denver’s slot corner posted an interception and two sacks, the last of which ended that drive on his third-down blitz late in the fourth quarter. After the Chiefs punted, the Broncos drove for the game-winning field goal with no time remaining.
