While free agency does not technically open until Wednesday, most of the top-end free agents agree to terms on deals during the legal tampering window, which opens two days prior to the start of the new league year.

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their shape-shifting offseason by signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million contract , which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed.

Another team in the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders , countered that acquisition by inking former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract, which includes $60 million guaranteed.

Las Vegas signing the 25-year-old center is obviously a monumental addition that will affect the Chiefs moving forward, but there is an underlying reason why this deal specifically pertains to Kansas City.

Linderbaum Becomes Highest-Paid Center

Prior to this historic deal, Chiefs' center Creed Humphrey was the league's highest-paid player at the position, earning $18 million per season. Linderbaum lapped that annual average, as his contract is worth $27 million per season.

Humphrey now looks like a bargain, as the Raiders' newly acquired center is making $9 million more per season and has reset the center market, which could culminate in more players at the position leaping Humphrey's annual salary.

Comparing Humphrey and Linderbaum

Now that Linderbaum is the highest-paid center in the NFL, the narrative around the best center in the league will be a discussion. However, Humphrey should continue to be universally viewed as the top player at the position, and he is evidently superior in both pass blocking and run blocking to Linderbaum.

According to PFF, "Humphrey surrendered the fifth-fewest pressures at the position (eight) at a league-best rate of 1.1%."

Considering that the Chiefs' offensive line fell apart at the seams, and the 2021 second-round pick was one of the constant variables who was available all 17 games, Humphrey's performance was even more impressive. Meanwhile, Linderbaum's weakness in pass-blocking reared its ugly head in 2025.

According to PFF, "[Linderbaum] surrendered a career-high 26 pressures (ninth most) at a rate of 5.2% (also a career high)." The 2022 first-round pick will do wonders for the Raiders, and was the most sought-after offensive lineman in free agency for a reason, but his woes in pass protection are noticeable.

Additionally, run-blocking, which is Linderbaum's calling card, would also be a point in Humphrey's favor. In 2025, Humphrey posted an 88.5 run-blocking grade compared to Linderbaum's 83.7 run-blocking grade, per PFF. Humphrey excelling in the rushing attack on a team that predominantly operated in a pass-heavy scheme, with a subpar backfield led by Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, proves not only how elite the 26-year-old center is, but also how pivotal he is to Kansas City's offensive success.