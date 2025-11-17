The Critical Adjustment That Chris Jones Attributed Broncos Loss to
DENVER, Colo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 22-19 loss at Denver.
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On what eats at him from the loss:
“It's a tough game, it's a division game, and you never really feel good after a loss. That's a lot of lessons you can learn after a loss. I think for us, most importantly, coming together as a team, self-evaluation’s at an all-time high, sense of urgency’s at an all-time high, and critiquing.
“I think we got a bunch of penalties today. So. If we want to win, we kind of can’t beat ourselves. That's a starting point. But coming together as a team, relying on each other. This moment right here is very pivotal for us as a team to make sure we come as a cohesive unit. It’s so easy to point fingers, especially after a loss, especially when you have so many expectations from everybody else. But most importantly, it's about what matters in the building, and amongst each other.”
On what’s needed to reset after a 5-5 start:
“Well, we won five games and we lost five games. So, we’re at .500 and this week we play a really, really good team. And I think we have the pieces to win out, but it starts with one game, starts with us, especially offensive line, defensive line. These next few games are going to be critical for us, individually and also as a group, for us, to make sure we control the trenches.”
On the traits he sees that tells him the team will stick together:
“I mean, anytime you suffer loss, it’s so easy to point out what someone else done bad. And for me, most importantly, it's about self-evaluation, look at yourself, look in the mirror, what could you have done better? And once you start to do that, and everyone's seen what they could have done better, and we come together as a group, and we commit to making sure we do our one-eleven, I think we'll be great.”
On what he’s telling younger teammates who joined the Chiefs since 2022:
“I won't want to have it any other way. Unfortunately, it's not how we wanted it to go, but that's the beauty of life. It never goes how you want it to go. You get what you earn. And right now, for us, we're .500 and looking forward. We got seven more games left, and we start one game at a time, and we handle one game at a time. We able to handle that and the season still can go how we want it to go. We're in a beautiful spot, probably not the most amazing spot, or what we’re used to being in, but we still have opportunity. You’re given opportunity, and that's all we asked for.”
On Denver’s third-and-15 conversion in the fourth quarter:
“Great film study for them, because they called it out. I heard them calling it out. They actually switched the line. If you watch the film, you can see Bo Nix kind of switched the line, so they knew it. We got to do a better job at disguising.”
On whether there was talk about offensive pass interference or a missed false start on that third-and-15 conversion:
“Listen, I'm not here to critique the refs. Sometimes they see it, sometimes they don't. For us, especially in third-and-15, we got to get off the field. We got to get off the field, especially critical downs, us as a defense. So, we can go back and watch film, see what we could have done better, and make sure we execute. Execute. Execute. I think that's the most important thing. Execute when we need to. On third-and-15, we got to get off the field. Fourth quarter, situational, we got to get off the field.”
On whether he felt sense of urgency at an all-time high today:
“Yeah, it was definitely. I felt that energy. I felt the sense of urgency. We just got to execute on both sides of the ball. Know what I mean? Whether it's making tackles, 50-50 balls, making those catches and tucking them in, 50-50 balls on defense. Make sure we don't allow them to catch the ball. So many areas we can look at where we got to be better, and this game could have made a significant outcome.”
