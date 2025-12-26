Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Painful Christmas Day Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos in a special AFC West matchup. This Week 17 game was played on Christmas Day, and the biggest present the Chiefs could have given to their fanbase was an upset win on the jolliest day of the year.

Once Patrick Mahomes went down with his injury and they were eliminated from playoff contention, the season was effectively over. The only thing they have left to play for this season is sweetening their draft pick in the 2026 NFL draft . However, they've dominated this division for a decade. A win would show that the heart of this team is still beating despite all the adversity they've faced. How did they fare against the team atop the AFC West in this merry matchup?

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The game began with the Broncos getting the first possession of the game. Bo Nix began the game with some nice passes, and mixed in with some great rushes, the Broncos marched their way down to the red zone. Nix couldn't convert on third down, and they go up by a field goal.

now the chiefs wanna play defense🙏🏽 — 🎒 (@goatpatty15) December 26, 2025

Bo nix struggling vs the chiefs practice squad defense 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xcJwildYH0 — jake (@wannabejake9) December 26, 2025

Chris Oladokun couldn't get anything going on the Chiefs' opening drive, and they were only able to get one first down before they had to punt. The Chiefs' defense has been balling out early, and that continues as Nick Bolton gets his 5th career interception against Nix. Kristian Fulton made an insane pass break-up, and Bolton's the beneficiary.

There have been so many times this season where Nick Bolton was in position for an interception. Great concentration there on the sideline after the 1st highlight of Kristian Fulton in a Chiefs uniform. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 26, 2025

Nick Bolton making unreal catches now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — MO (@raptorAFC) December 26, 2025

What an incredible series for the Chiefs defense. Huge play by Fulton. Deserves a ton of credit there with Nick Bolton! — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) December 26, 2025

The Chiefs have nothing to lose in this matchup, so they go for it on a 4th and 1 to end their second drive with points. Kareem Hunt is able to pay off their gamble, and their drive continues in the second quarter. Brashard Smith scores the first touchdown of his career, as Oladokun throws his first touchdown pass to give the Chiefs the lead.

The first touchdown of Chris Oladokun's career is also the first score of Brashard Smith's career.



Young guys making plays so far tonight! — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 26, 2025

Hmmm almost like Brashard Smith shouldn’t have been getting minimal snaps all season — Darbi (@DarbiDavidson) December 26, 2025

All it took was Mahomes tearing his ACL, the QB2 going out on injury, missing the playoffs, and losing to the Titans for Brashard Smith to get a touchdown. — David Stone (@Mr_DavidStone_) December 26, 2025

Both teams exchanged punts before the Broncos scored another field goal to make the score 6-7. There's been nothing to joke about in terms of this Chiefs defense, as they have given their home crowd something to cheer about. The Broncos only have 151 total yards of offense, and they've yet to score a touchdown.

Good on the Chiefs defense for showing up tonight. This team could’ve come out and looked dead from the start. Credit to them for not! #ChiefsKingdom — Austin Moore (@AustinMo4) December 26, 2025

Did not have the Chiefs holding a lead at halftime over the Broncos with a 3rd string quarterback.



Give the KC defense credit. They have played well. Broncos have two 8 minute field goal drives but that is the thing. Ending in 3 is why they are behind. #DENvsKC — Owen (@Alakazam_428) December 26, 2025

Chiefs defense has showed up so far tonight. Big time stops in the redzone. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) December 26, 2025

Check out the Fulton and Cook hit again!

Just beautiful as the half ends

7-6 #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/70Zl9nHj6b — Chiefs Lead (@ChiefsLead) December 26, 2025

The Chiefs started with the ball to kick off the second half, and it began with a scare. Oladokun fumbled the ball but was able to retain possession and threw a strike to JuJu Smith-Schuster. He then threw up a deep ball to Xavier Worthy and received a defensive pass interference call, which led them down the field. The Broncos' defense stood firm, and they had to settle for a field goal.

Oladokun has mostly been looking pretty nice. This isn’t going nearly as bad as I was expecting lol — Carrie 🛖6/21 ❤️‍🔥10/3 (@SparkimusPrime6) December 26, 2025

He can’t run a dropback offense frl but it was pretty obvious to anyone who watched preseason Chiefs that Oladokun should’ve been QB2 over Wentz, Minshew, and Gabbert the last 3 years. — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) December 26, 2025

We’ve already scored more points against the Broncos “elite defense” today than we scored last week against the 2 win titans what a hilarious sport — Julio (@RasheeTouchdown) December 26, 2025

It took nearly ten minutes off the clock, but the Broncos finally finished off a drive with their first touchdown of the game. Nix picked up crucial yardage on 4th down and in the red zone to run in for the lead, and the ball is now back in the Chiefs' hands.

Chiefs defense stinks 💔 — fer (@fzhariess) December 26, 2025

chiefs are going to be so gassed in the 4th on defense — Primo Slooze (@ooze92) December 26, 2025

Good job defense had 2nd & 15 and give it up. #chiefs #nfl #ChiefsKingdom — Chase G (@chasrock1) December 26, 2025

The Chiefs' ensuing drive resulted in a punt, and it was all up to their defense to make a stop. After letting up a long drive, it looked like the Broncos were going to be in scoring position once again.

At the most important junction of this game so far, Chris Jones made his presence known with his first sack of the game, first overall for the Chiefs' defense. Smith continues to build on his big game, as he returned a punt 45 yards, and the Chiefs are already in scoring range on offense.

Chris Jones with the SACK, and I actually cheered for the first time in a few games! — Gary Lezak (@glezak) December 26, 2025

People have suggested trading, cutting. Or hoping Chris Jones this off-season…



I firmly disagree with that… — Price Carter (@priceacarter) December 26, 2025

It’s a shame it took until a meaningless game at the end of the year before the coaches utilized Brashard Smith and Nohl Williams #ChiefsKingdom — meli.matrix (@matrix_meli) December 26, 2025

The Chiefs couldn't capitalize on Smith's big punt return and had to settle for a field goal to tie the game. The Broncos are the number one overall seed in the AFC, and they are tied with the 6-9 Chiefs in the 4th quarter on Christmas. That goes to show that it wasn't all Mahomes keeping this team together.

Butker making every field goal when we have nothing to play for pic.twitter.com/dKkHlbMFNV — Jay🤟🏾 #EGE (@2WayJay2) December 26, 2025

Butker all of a sudden you automatic… you mf #ChiefsKingdom — 👑PapaRage (@GPTStudios) December 26, 2025

The Broncos have the ball in scoring position with under two minutes left, and Jones commits a back-breaking neutral zone infraction penalty. Unless the Broncos make a mistake, they can kick the field goal as time expires to win the game.

Chris Jones ... you deserve all the coal



Was lined up offsides before he even jumped off — Brad Joyal (@BradJoyal) December 26, 2025

What a costly offsides penalty against Chris Jones there!



If I'm the Chiefs, I would consider letting the Broncos score here so that I would have more time to score on offense... — Christopher Freeman (@crf2464) December 26, 2025

Chris jones is a bonehead lol — NV | ♌️ (@vega1112_) December 26, 2025

thank you chris jones https://t.co/Y8fKrnvdOO — nikee (@nikeetwo) December 26, 2025

The Broncos opted to score the touchdown instead, which gives the Chiefs offense a little more than a minute to respond. Will Santa be nice to the Chiefs this holiday season and gift them an improbable divisional win?

The Chiefs defense played hard and well all night, but Denver just wore us down with this ridiculous time of possession and hammered away these last two drives.



You gotta generate at least a little offense lol — Alan Covington (@Alan_Covington) December 26, 2025

This is the best Chiefs defense played all season. — Alisa (@heard0628) December 26, 2025

Chiefs defense absolutely should have let the Broncos score there. — KC Chiefs Blog (@KCChiefsBlog) December 26, 2025

The Chiefs go for it on 4th down and can't convert. They'll lose to the Broncos on Christmas Day and drop down to 6-10 on the season.

Dammit chiefs the one time I want you to win — 🤎 (@______lovelee) December 26, 2025

Chiefs win that with Mahomes lol — Rob (@MarcoReuyce) December 26, 2025

Never did I think the Chiefs would be in the position that they were. A lot of heart. Gutsy plays. Heartening displays from younger players. Frustrating moments for sure. Lots of the same concerns and questions. But consider me pleasantly surprised given the circumstances. — Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) December 26, 2025

