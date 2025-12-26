Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Painful Christmas Day Loss
In this story:
The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos in a special AFC West matchup. This Week 17 game was played on Christmas Day, and the biggest present the Chiefs could have given to their fanbase was an upset win on the jolliest day of the year.
Once Patrick Mahomes went down with his injury and they were eliminated from playoff contention, the season was effectively over. The only thing they have left to play for this season is sweetening their draft pick in the 2026 NFL draft. However, they've dominated this division for a decade. A win would show that the heart of this team is still beating despite all the adversity they've faced. How did they fare against the team atop the AFC West in this merry matchup?
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
The game began with the Broncos getting the first possession of the game. Bo Nix began the game with some nice passes, and mixed in with some great rushes, the Broncos marched their way down to the red zone. Nix couldn't convert on third down, and they go up by a field goal.
Chris Oladokun couldn't get anything going on the Chiefs' opening drive, and they were only able to get one first down before they had to punt. The Chiefs' defense has been balling out early, and that continues as Nick Bolton gets his 5th career interception against Nix. Kristian Fulton made an insane pass break-up, and Bolton's the beneficiary.
The Chiefs have nothing to lose in this matchup, so they go for it on a 4th and 1 to end their second drive with points. Kareem Hunt is able to pay off their gamble, and their drive continues in the second quarter. Brashard Smith scores the first touchdown of his career, as Oladokun throws his first touchdown pass to give the Chiefs the lead.
Both teams exchanged punts before the Broncos scored another field goal to make the score 6-7. There's been nothing to joke about in terms of this Chiefs defense, as they have given their home crowd something to cheer about. The Broncos only have 151 total yards of offense, and they've yet to score a touchdown.
The Chiefs started with the ball to kick off the second half, and it began with a scare. Oladokun fumbled the ball but was able to retain possession and threw a strike to JuJu Smith-Schuster. He then threw up a deep ball to Xavier Worthy and received a defensive pass interference call, which led them down the field. The Broncos' defense stood firm, and they had to settle for a field goal.
It took nearly ten minutes off the clock, but the Broncos finally finished off a drive with their first touchdown of the game. Nix picked up crucial yardage on 4th down and in the red zone to run in for the lead, and the ball is now back in the Chiefs' hands.
The Chiefs' ensuing drive resulted in a punt, and it was all up to their defense to make a stop. After letting up a long drive, it looked like the Broncos were going to be in scoring position once again.
At the most important junction of this game so far, Chris Jones made his presence known with his first sack of the game, first overall for the Chiefs' defense. Smith continues to build on his big game, as he returned a punt 45 yards, and the Chiefs are already in scoring range on offense.
The Chiefs couldn't capitalize on Smith's big punt return and had to settle for a field goal to tie the game. The Broncos are the number one overall seed in the AFC, and they are tied with the 6-9 Chiefs in the 4th quarter on Christmas. That goes to show that it wasn't all Mahomes keeping this team together.
The Broncos have the ball in scoring position with under two minutes left, and Jones commits a back-breaking neutral zone infraction penalty. Unless the Broncos make a mistake, they can kick the field goal as time expires to win the game.
The Broncos opted to score the touchdown instead, which gives the Chiefs offense a little more than a minute to respond. Will Santa be nice to the Chiefs this holiday season and gift them an improbable divisional win?
The Chiefs go for it on 4th down and can't convert. They'll lose to the Broncos on Christmas Day and drop down to 6-10 on the season.
Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs' loss against the Broncos when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here). Have a Happy Holiday!
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.