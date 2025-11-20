Chiefs’ Toub Explains What Happened on Critical Blocked PAT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke from the podium before practice on Thursday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On the big punt return allowed last week:
“Yeah. I mean, we talked about (Marvin) Mims; he's a talented player. And we talked about working as a team, making sure that we were sound in everything we did. We were not. We got out of position, he planted a foot, got up the field on us, and he’s got great speed. But I thought Chris Roland-Wallace did an excellent job of running that guy down and making a tackle, and then our defense rising up and stopping them and holding them to a field goal I thought was huge. They made a big play.”
On what happened on the extra-point block:
“We had an injury. We had some guys playing in some different spots, and it was a breakdown in the B gap (between guard and tackle). That’s really what happened. And really disappointed in that one. It had nothing to do with (Harrison) Butker. The whole operation was good. It was just the breakdown of the protection.”
On whether the injury was to Kingsley Suamataia:
“Yeah, that's what I mean. I mean, Kingsley went down (concussion), and we had to shuffle guys around a little bit. You only have eight guys up on the O-line, and you move guys around. And it happened. I mean, we need to be able to be, it's my job to make sure that everybody knows how to play everything. I mean, I'm gonna take full responsibility on that. That was a big disappointment, that block, for sure.”
On the mood of the team:
“Yeah, this is uncharted territory for us, really. I mean, we had high, high expectations, still, and our guys are still working. When you watch the tape, I was very happy with the effort. It was huge. I mean, I thought it was great. That's not an issue. The practices are good. We just got to make plays. We're just not making plays like we did last year. They made plays. We didn't make plays. If they make a play on special teams, we have to make two plays on special teams. That's the way we look at it. It just didn't happen in that game. And it's not happening right now, and we just got to keep pounding it. I mean, there's no quit in these guys. And the attitude is still great.”
On how close Nikko Remigio is to breaking a long return:
“Yeah, I mean, if you look at kick return, and you see that it's just one guy. I mean, our guys are blocking hard, and there's no free runners. Nobody's getting ear-holed. So, the way the guys are working, we're just a matter of time before we pop one, especially with Tyquan (Thornton) back there, too.
“On punt, I mean, that's got to be the situation, the ball and hang time, where it's kicked. I mean, those things. And opportunities, we'll get them there. And I haven't lost any faith in Nikko. And Tyquan, I think is bound to bring a big one here coming up.”
On the Colts’ special teams:
“They're outstanding. I mean, speed everywhere. Chris Ballard is known for putting teams together that have a lot of speed. I was with him at two different spots and he knows how important special teams are on a team. And he's got a lot of personnel, really good personnel over there.
“In our ranking system that we use, they’re 2. We're not too good after last week. I mean, obviously, we're like 22 so, I mean, you got 22 versus 2. That gets your guys’ attention. I mean, and then you see it on tape, the speed is across the board. Great speed, great returners; it's like, pick your poison, who you're going to kick to, they're all good. (Ashton) Dulin is good, and (Ameer) Abdullah is good. I mean, so got our hands full, just like I say, I feel like I say it every week. But this is a special group we're facing.”
On the internal ranking system:
“It's ours. I mean, Mike Frazier has put it together. It's a weighted system that has 22 categories, a lot like (Rick) Gosselin used to do; he retired. And it's a little bit more specific, and it’s a good thing that we use for motivation for our guys, and see where everybody's at. And I think it's important. We're not skewing it. We're 22. I mean, it's not like in our system, we're here (higher). It's a real deal and I think it’s a good indicator where teams are.”
On Butker missing the landing zone against Denver:
“Yeah, that was a not good. Yeah, was a mishit. On the first one, he kicked off and we wanted it to be a returnable ball, and he got it too far. So, the next one, he tries to hit it less, and then he hit it too less, and it was short. So, you just got to get out there and let it go.”
On President Donald Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s newer kickoff rules:
“He doesn't even know what he's looking at. He has no idea what's going on with the kickoff rule. So, take that for what it's worth. I hope he hears it.”
On Tyquan Thornton’s overall usage:
“Obviously, he makes big plays on offense. So, how much offense he's going to get compared to … I think he's talented back there. He's got really good patience. You see him he sets returns up, and he's got the burst and he has the ability to bounce it and outrun everybody, too. And I'm using him at gunner. If he's going to be sitting on the bench, I'm going to try. I'm going to try to get him on the field because of his speed.”
Chiefs Kingdom, don’t miss a word of the most thorough news from your beloved team. Register for a FREE newsletter, arriving in your inbox with the latest in-depth info every day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.