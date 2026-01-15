‘Difference-Maker’ at 9 Would Be Spags Dream in Chiefs’ Secondary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bills safety Jordan Poyer won’t play in Saturday’s playoff showdown at Denver.

Rookie Jordan Hancock is expected to start in the veteran’s place. It’s something for the Chiefs to watch because, according to draft expert Dane Brugler, Hancock’s former teammate in an Ohio State secondary that led the Buckeyes to a 2024 national title could be headed to Kansas City.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Downs to the Chiefs

The Athletic insider listed Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs to the Chiefs at ninth overall in his latest mock draft on Wednesday. Hancock and Downs last season were key pillars in a Buckeyes defense that led the nation in fewest points allowed (12.9 per game). They combined for three interceptions and 14 passes defensed last season.

Should Brett Veach go the Downs route, however, he’d be leaving edge-rusher Rueben Bain on the board in Brugler’s mock.

“But Downs is a difference-maker,” Brugler explained, “both with his impact on the field and within the culture of the team. One could argue that he is the best safety prospect since Eric Berry, a top-10 pick of the Chiefs 16 years ago.”

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (29) against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eric Berry was force in secondary

Berry, the Chiefs’ first-round selection at No. 5 overall in the 2010 draft, played all nine NFL seasons in Kansas City. A three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Berry finished with 14 career interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns. He also posted 5½ sacks.

Bryan Cook, the Chiefs’ starter the past three seasons, leader of their secondary and the No. 4 overall NFL safety in 2025 according to Pro Football Focus, is a free agent. And because he’s expected to command more than the cap-strapped Chiefs might be able to offer, Cook may have played his final game in Kansas City.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) tackles Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

But Downs could be an excellent replacement. A two-time All-American, Downs is a sure tackler in the mold of Cook. Prior to transferring to Ohio State in 2024, Downs led the SEC with 70 solo tackles as a freshman at Alabama in 2023.

Nice genes

His football genes are stellar, too. Father Gary Downs was the New York Giants’ third-round choice in the 1994 draft, a running back who played six NFL seasons. Older brother Josh Downs is a slot receiver for the Colts, their third-round selection in the 2023 draft. And uncle Dre Bly, was an 11-year cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler who helped the St. Louis Rams win a Super Bowl.

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; St. Louis Rams defensive back Dre Bly (32) is pursued by defensive back Tebucky Jones (34) during Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Brugler mocked Downs to the Chiefs only a day after Oregon quarterback Dante Moore opted to remain in school for the 2026 season. Whether he didn’t want to play for the Jets, who select at No. 2 this year, or wanted to invest more NIL money before turning pro, his decision affects the Chiefs.

Without Moore available to go in the top 10, Downs or even Bain could now be gone by the time Kansas City is on the clock at No. 9. If that happens, Brugler sees Downs’ Ohio State teammate Carnell Tate – or Moore’s Oregon teammate, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, as possibilities for the Chiefs.

“There certainly is a case to be made that a wide receiver (Tate, if he’s available) or tight end (Kenyon Sadiq) could be the weapon Kansas City has been desperately missing on offense.”

Chiefs Kingdom, the Internet’s best coverage of your beloved Chiefs is a need, not a want. So, register for our FREE newsletter – emailed with all the latest news each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.