‘Difference-Maker’ at 9 Would Be Spags Dream in Chiefs’ Secondary
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bills safety Jordan Poyer won’t play in Saturday’s playoff showdown at Denver.
Rookie Jordan Hancock is expected to start in the veteran’s place. It’s something for the Chiefs to watch because, according to draft expert Dane Brugler, Hancock’s former teammate in an Ohio State secondary that led the Buckeyes to a 2024 national title could be headed to Kansas City.
Downs to the Chiefs
The Athletic insider listed Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs to the Chiefs at ninth overall in his latest mock draft on Wednesday. Hancock and Downs last season were key pillars in a Buckeyes defense that led the nation in fewest points allowed (12.9 per game). They combined for three interceptions and 14 passes defensed last season.
Should Brett Veach go the Downs route, however, he’d be leaving edge-rusher Rueben Bain on the board in Brugler’s mock.
“But Downs is a difference-maker,” Brugler explained, “both with his impact on the field and within the culture of the team. One could argue that he is the best safety prospect since Eric Berry, a top-10 pick of the Chiefs 16 years ago.”
Eric Berry was force in secondary
Berry, the Chiefs’ first-round selection at No. 5 overall in the 2010 draft, played all nine NFL seasons in Kansas City. A three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Berry finished with 14 career interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns. He also posted 5½ sacks.
Bryan Cook, the Chiefs’ starter the past three seasons, leader of their secondary and the No. 4 overall NFL safety in 2025 according to Pro Football Focus, is a free agent. And because he’s expected to command more than the cap-strapped Chiefs might be able to offer, Cook may have played his final game in Kansas City.
But Downs could be an excellent replacement. A two-time All-American, Downs is a sure tackler in the mold of Cook. Prior to transferring to Ohio State in 2024, Downs led the SEC with 70 solo tackles as a freshman at Alabama in 2023.
Nice genes
His football genes are stellar, too. Father Gary Downs was the New York Giants’ third-round choice in the 1994 draft, a running back who played six NFL seasons. Older brother Josh Downs is a slot receiver for the Colts, their third-round selection in the 2023 draft. And uncle Dre Bly, was an 11-year cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler who helped the St. Louis Rams win a Super Bowl.
Brugler mocked Downs to the Chiefs only a day after Oregon quarterback Dante Moore opted to remain in school for the 2026 season. Whether he didn’t want to play for the Jets, who select at No. 2 this year, or wanted to invest more NIL money before turning pro, his decision affects the Chiefs.
Without Moore available to go in the top 10, Downs or even Bain could now be gone by the time Kansas City is on the clock at No. 9. If that happens, Brugler sees Downs’ Ohio State teammate Carnell Tate – or Moore’s Oregon teammate, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, as possibilities for the Chiefs.
“There certainly is a case to be made that a wide receiver (Tate, if he’s available) or tight end (Kenyon Sadiq) could be the weapon Kansas City has been desperately missing on offense.”
