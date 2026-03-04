Ranking Top Skill Players for Kansas City Chiefs in First Round

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin free agency with the hopes of filling as many of their roster needs as possible to make their NFL Draft plan simpler.

With the NFL Scouting Combine coming and going, there is new information and context provided for prospects in play at No. 9 overall. The Chiefs are hoping they are not selecting this high again, with the likely target of a skill position player early in the draft. With that in mind, let's rank the top-five best skill players specifically for Kansas City.

Ranking the top skill players for the Chiefs at No. 9 overall

No. 1: Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales interviews Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Far and away the clear blue-chip offensive prospect in this year's draft, Love is an exceptional talent who could instantly make the offense better, providing a range of abilities that could transform the Chiefs offense closer to the feared unit it once was. There is always the discussion about positional value, but as many of the top prospects in this year's class have shown, positional value matters little.

Love gives the Chiefs an all-around playmaker with ample vision, explosiveness, pass-catching ability, and room to grow as a pass protector. There isn't anything Love can't do for the Chiefs' offense.

No. 2: Carnell Tate, wide receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Why Tate is not my No. 1 wide receiver overall, he makes the most sense for the Chiefs if they are to go in his direction in the first round. Tate has exceptional hands and route-running ability, using his long strides and short-area quickness at the line of scrimmage to gain vertical separation in a hurry. Tate can play inside and out and give Mahomes a reliable go-to target in the passing game.

No. 3: Kenyon Sadiq, tight end, Oregon Ducks

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This may come as a shock to some fans, but Sadiq is more than just a wild card at No. 9: he should be in contention, and, frankly, the Chiefs are the highest he could go in the first round. Sadiq broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end last week and showcased his incredible athleticism at the scouting combine. He is a terrific pass catcher and provides value as a blocker with in-line and big slot ability to be the heir apparent to Travis Kelce.

No. 4: Makai Lemon, wide receiver, USC Trojans

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Another great playmaker, Lemon, may have gotten some unwarranted attention for the wrong reasons at the combine. Let's not get things twisted: this is a quality pass-catcher in this draft who could develop into one of the top pure slot receivers in the game with his route-running nuance, ball skills, and great effort as a blocker, which could be valuable in the 2026 version of the Chiefs offense.

No. 5: Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State Sun Devils

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

If Tyson's medicals check out and he puts on a show at the combine, there is a real chance that he becomes the favorite at No. 9 if Love does not make it. When healthy, Tyson is the best wideout in the class, showcasing a skill set and play style eerily similar to some former New York Giants star by the name of Odell Beckham Jr. There are a lot of "ifs," though it could mean great success if Tyson can stay healthy.

