Drue Tranquill Maps Out Chiefs’ Goals Entering Division Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City linebacker Drue Tranquill spoke from the podium after practice Friday. The Chiefs (5-4) will visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the team’s mentality, in unfamiliar territory in the division standings:
“I mean, I think we're rested coming off a bye. You know, we regrouped. It's not the start we wanted being 5-4, and Denver's a good football team. We're going to their place. So, I think there's just urgency. There's this stick-togetherness, kind of stay-together message that Coach has been preaching. And yeah, we're just excited for a division game.”
On last year’s 38-0 loss at Denver, when the Chiefs rested starters headed to the playoffs:
“Yeah, we owe them one. I mean, they kicked our tail last time we were out there. And they've played us tough. I mean, I've been in the AFC West now seven years, and all these division games are tight and close. And you know, they know us well. We know them well. And so, it'll be a good fight.”
On taking pride in the Chiefs’ nine-year string of AFC West division titles:
“I mean, it's huge. It's a culture established by guys that were here before me and carried on, you know, to this day with the guys that are here. And it means a lot. That's the first thing we talk about, is winning the division. We talked about it at the Chargers, but it's certainly preached here. You want to win the division, set yourself up. It's an automatic bid into the dance. And so that's goal No. 1. And obviously we got to get a big win this week against Denver.”
On Denver quarterback Bo Nix this year, compared to his 2024 rookie season under Sean Payton:
“Well, it seems like he's just continuing to grow in the system, obviously, second year with Sean, and they're figuring out what works and what doesn't work for them. You know, he's doing a pretty good job of not turning the ball over, you know, extending drives.
“I think one of the things that stands out to me is they've had a lot of close wins this year. And so, you look at him in the fourth quarter, you look at him, you know, the Giants game, he puts up 30-something points. And so, he never seems like he's out of the game. He seems like, really, a true competitor, and a guy that's going to, you know, play till the clock hits zero. And so, it'll be a four-quarter battle, and we'll be ready for it.”
On Denver taking the identity of 2024 Chiefs, winning close games, finding ways to win, and how K.C. has struggled in those one-score games:
“I mean, at the end of the day, it's about winning and losing in this league, and so when you're on the winning side, you feel a little bit better. And when you're on the losing side, you don't feel as good. And certainly, those days after, it's a little bit harder to bounce back, you know. But we're excited for this challenge and trying to get back in the win column this week against a good team.”
What’s ahead for your beloved team? Don't miss a bit of news and analysis from Chiefs Kingdom. Take a second and SIGN UP HERE NOW for a free newsletter and get breaking news delivered to your inbox daily.