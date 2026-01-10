Chiefs Ecstatic Looking at History of No. 9 Selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two weeks ago, Andy Reid said he wanted the strange feeling of missing the playoffs, a forgettable 6-11 season, to remain a strange feeling.

One way to do that is to win the draft. There might not be a better way to win the draft, at least the first round, than drafting No. 9 overall.

And winning the draft is critical this year not simply because the Chiefs don’t want to get in the habit of having high picks. Kansas City faces the NFL’s worst salary-cap situation, more than $58 million in the red, so free agency will require a lot of creative accounting.

Here’s a look at the last five players taken No. 9 overall in the NFL draft.

2025

New Orleans, Kelvin Banks, tackle: The best rookie tackle in the NFL, according to ESPN.com. Banks was a primary reason that fellow rookie Tyler Shough was able to excel, and lead quarterbacks in his class this past season.

2024

Chicago, Rome Odunze, wide receiver: One of two top-nine selections for the Bears in 2024, along with No. 1-overall choice Caleb Williams, has evolved into a quality-over-quantity weapon in Ben Johnson’s offense. Battled a foot injury late in the 2025 season but still finished eighth in the league among qualified players with an 8.0 yards-per-catch average. Also had first downs on 84.1 percent of his receptions, fourth-best in the league.

2023

Philadelphia, Jalen Carter, defensive tackle: Already a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the league’s most disruptive interior linemen, has 13½ sacks over his first three NFL seasons. Helped the Eagles to a blowout Super Bowl win over the Chiefs in 2024. On the way there, had two sacks in a divisional playoff victory over the Rams.

2022

Seattle, Charles Cross, tackle: Sam Darnold’s blindside protector on the NFC’s No. 1-seeded team. Allowed just two sacks in 450 pass-block snaps this season.

2021

Denver, Pat Surtain, cornerback: The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Surtain led one of the league’s best defenses as Denver captured the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Other notable No. 9-overall choices:

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (2019, Buffalo)

Tackle Mike McGlinchey (2018, San Francisco)

Linebacker Luke Kuechly (2012, Carolina)

Defensive tackle B.J. Raji (2009, Green Bay)

Linebacker Brian Urlacher (2000, Chicago)

Running back Fred Taylor (1998, Jacksonville)

Tackle Richmond Webb (1990, Miami)

Guard Bruce Matthews (1983, Houston Oilers)

