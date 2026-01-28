Bieniemy Notes 3 Key Differences Since Leaving Chiefs in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There can’t be another NFL beard better than the one Eric Bieniemy grew during the 2025 season.

The new Chiefs offensive coordinator, returning to the post he held from 2018-22, Bieniemy’s impressive facial hair combined with glasses resembles a tenured professor preparing to teach astrophysics.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But the Chiefs don’t need theories on relativity. After a horrific offensive season, they need theories on returning to AFC dominance, like the freight train they were during Bieniemy’s first stint with the organization.

And the beard isn’t the only change players and coaches will notice. In his first comments since the Chiefs announced him as offensive coordinator, Bieniemy on Wednesday afternoon shared more on how he’s improved over the last three seasons away from Kansas City.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

New ideas

Before Bieniemy and the Chicago Bears lost in the divisional playoffs and Andy Reid re-hired Bieniemy, Patrick Mahomes said he wanted his new offensive coordinator to love football, hold people accountable and bring new ideas every day.

He’s got it with Bieniemy, who said Wednesday he comes not simply bearing new, creative thoughts from his stops with the Bears (running backs coach in 2025), UCLA (assistant head coach/offensive coordinator in 2024) and Commanders (assistant head coach/offensive coordinator in 2023).

He’s also learned how to better present those new ideas.

Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy look on from the sideline during the first half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I've had an opportunity to learn a few things,” Bieniemy said Wednesday, “and obviously open up my mind just how to view things from a different point of view. And it's great. But on top of that, we got to make sure that we get down to what is best for us.

“So, yes, anybody can present an idea but, more importantly, we need to make sure, first and foremost, that we're taking a look at anything that we need to continue to improve upon or continue working with, and making sure that we're getting all the answers first with that.”

Sep 10, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against Arizona Cardinals at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

New perspective

Bieniemy left after Kansas City won the Super Bowl in 2022 because he wanted an opportunity to call his own plays, something Ron Rivera gave him in Washington. And in holding that responsibility for two years – with the Commanders and Bruins – he said he learned more than simply how to call the correct plays. He learned how to game theory himself in the eyes of his opponent. That’s critical, because the Chiefs in 2025 became the NFL’s most predictable offense.

“Because when you're doing it on your own,” Bieniemy said, “you got to find creative ways to implement a system. And on top of that, you learn a lot about yourself. You know the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Reid will continue to call plays but the head coach said Monday he’ll empower Bieniemy and the staff to provide feedback and will even delegate situational playcalling when warranted.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

New schemes in the run game

In 2025, the Chiefs ranked 25th in rushing (106.6 yards per game), including a career-high 30.1 per-game average from Mahomes. In Chicago, meanwhile, Bieniemy’s Bears were third in the league at 144.5 per contest.

Bieniemy said Wednesday the run-game schemes he learned from Ben Johnson’s offense in Chicago would surface in the ideas he presents.

“Have I been exposed to a number of run schemes? Yes. At the end of the day, we got to make sure that we're doing what is best for us moving forward.”

