Bieniemy Reveals Secret He Carried While Away From Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One of Arrowhead’s best traditions, the end of the Star-Spangled Banner always ends in “home of the Chieeeeeefs.”

The tradition follows the team everywhere, from preseason road games to Super Bowls, and serves as a decent gauge of the support Patrick Mahomes and his team can expect when they go on the road.

But as Eric Bieniemy revealed this week, the tradition also goes with Chiefs coaches after they leave the team.

“You know what I'm excited about?” Bieniemy said on Thursday’s edition of The Kingdom. “And this has nothing to do with me going out there and providing anything for the team. I'm looking forward to the national anthem, where we can say, ‘the home of the Chiefs.

“Because for the past few years, I've been mumbling it to myself, covering up my face like, ‘Chiefs,’ you know? So, that's what I'm excited about.”

Desperate for explosive plays

What the Chiefs are excited about is getting back the offensive explosiveness and attention to detail that seemed to escape their grasp in 2025 – something they really haven’t seen since Bieniemy left three years ago.

“I'll say this,” Bieniemy said, “my whole point is just making sure that we can always make sure that our guys are committed, okay? They got to be willing to sacrifice. On top of that, understanding the importance of being accountable.”

The more things change...

That’s something that hasn’t changed, Bieniemy said earlier this week. While he’s learned countless lessons over the last three years – three different stops, offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders in 2023 and UCLA in 2024, and running backs coach with the Chicago Bears in 2025 – E.B. is still E.B., he said.

“It's about making sure we can become consistent with our work ethic,” he said. “And so, those are the things that I'm looking forward to, and instilling, and hoping that these guys will buy into.

“And I know, because of the leadership of Pat Mahomes and some of the other guys, I know that's going to become an infectious behavior.”

That’s the hope. As offensive coordinator from 2018-22, the Chiefs ranked first in the league over that stretch in plays of 20-or-more yards, points per game, yards per game and yards per play.

During 2025 in those categories, the Chiefs ranked tied for 19th in plays of 20-plus yards, 21st in points per game, 20th in yards per game and 23rd in yards per play.

