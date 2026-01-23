Why Caleb Downs Could Be Legitimate Target for Chiefs in the Draft



There will always be narratives and developments that unfold before and during the NFL draft. However, one storyline heading into the 2026 draft that will serve as a main talking point this offseason is what the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately decide to do with the ninth-overall pick.

This is the highest selection Kansas City has owned since, ironically, drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017 with the No. 10 pick. The Chiefs had to trade up from No. 27 with the Buffalo Bills to acquire that pick. This time around, Kansas City has inherited this spot after finishing with a 6-11 record in 2025.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It was the worst season since Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018. Before this past season, the Chiefs had reached at least the conference championship game in Mahomes' first seven years as Kansas City's starting quarterback.

The Chiefs have several needs on their roster, with pass rusher arguably being at the top of the list. If that position is not addressed in the first round, where could Kansas City shift its focus?

Could Caleb Downs Be a Possibility?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) moves with the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) in the first quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If Kansas City's ideal targets at pass rusher are no longer on the board, the Chiefs' front office could consider strengthening the defense at a different position.

This is all speculation, and there have been no concrete reports on this front. If Kansas City narrowed its first-round pick to pass rusher, the names to watch would be Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State's Arvell Reese, and Texas Tech's David Bailey. Bain Jr. and Reese are each expected to be selected in the top 5, while Bailey could slide into the latter part of the top 10.

Since the Chiefs do not possess a ton of draft capital, with only six picks, it would be unwise to move up the board and sacrifice their already limited resources. If Downs is available, it would not be shocking to see the Chiefs roll the dice on the multi-faceted Ohio State safety.

Questions in Kansas City's Secondary

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates with teammates Jaylen Watson (35) and Trent McDuffie (22) after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There has not been a safety taken in the top 10 since Jamal Adams in 2017, who was selected by the New York Jets at No. 6.

Downs is one of the most complete players in this draft, and despite playing at a position that is often overlooked, the Ohio State product could end up being a top-5 pick in this year's draft.

With that being said, the Chiefs could certainly be a realistic landing spot for Downs. Kansas City's secondary could be majorly depleted, as Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams are all impending free agents. Not to mention, Trent McDuffie has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

If general manager Brett Veach is prepared to lose most, if not all, of those players named above, Downs would certainly make sense to rebuff that department. Pass rusher is the top need this offseason for the Chiefs, but who knows how the board will play out in April.

