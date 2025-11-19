Chiefs Face Tough Climb to Match This Record Projection
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 campaign has seen its fair share of ups and downs. The franchise doesn't hold the top spot in the AFC West through 11 weeks and doesn't even hold a playoff spot if the season ended today.
While the odds of them cracking the playoffs aren't completely gone, they have a ton of work to do to say that they're still a playoff team. Now in the back half of the season, wins mean so much more than they did to begin the year, especially for the Chiefs.
But with the remaining opponents on the schedule for the Chiefs, what's the best-case scenario when it comes to their record? According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Chiefs have the best chance ahead of improving their placement in the standings with who they have left to face.
Benjamin's Projections:
- Week 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts: W, 26-21, 6-5 record
- Week 13 vs Dallas Cowboys: W, 28-22, 7-5 record
- Week 14 vs Houston Texans: L, 24-20, 7-6 record
- Week 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers: W, 24-21, 8-6 record
- Week 16 vs Tennessee Titans: W, 31-10, 9-6 record
- Week 17 vs Denver Broncos: W, 25-22, 10-6 record
- Week 18 vs Las Vegas Raiders: W, 34-7, 11-6 record
In Benjamin's projections, the Chiefs would go on a winning streak of four games to close out the season, while ending their month of Nov with a winning record at 2-1. The likelihood of this happening isn't 100%, but it's a projection that Chiefs Kingdom should feel good seeing.
Last season, the Chiefs only lost to an AFC West division opponent once, which occurred during a Week 18 matchup against the Broncos when they rested their starters. This season, however, the Chiefs have already lost twice to division rivals, both of which made the playoffs last season and are likely to qualify again in 2025.
There are still very winnable games for the Chiefs left on their schedule, but at the end of the day, if the Chiefs aren't putting themselves in positions to win and do so commandingly, this franchise might be on the outside looking in when the regular season is all over, said and done with.
While the original projection by Kansas City Chiefs On SI was that the Chiefs would finish with a 12-5 record, the chances of them doing so have become increasingly difficult. However, Benjamin's is doable, but it will take a ton of blood, sweat, and tears to achieve the goal.
