Fan-Favorite Leaving Chiefs for Philly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs committed to Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith in 2025. Carson Steele was an odd man out.

Now, he’s out of Kansas City. The running back on Tuesday signed a reserve/future contract with Philadelphia, insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Promising rookie season

A 6-0, 228-pound running back out of UCLA, Steele signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2024 and helped the Chiefs both out of the backfield and on special teams. He played in every game, including postseason and Super Bowl 59 opposite the Eagles, helping the Chiefs win the AFC in his rookie season.

But this past season, he didn’t make the 53-man roster out of training camp and spent the entire year on the practice squad as the Chiefs committed to more of a speed-dependent, pass-oriented offense. They didn’t use the fullback-hybrid in their 2025 offense. Practice-squad contracts expired for non-playoff teams on Monday, and Steele felt like he had a better future with the Eagles.



Immediate impact in 2024

In 2024, Steele made the roster out of training camp and provided an immediate impact. In his NFL debut, Week 1 against the Ravens, he returned a kickoff and had two carries. The following week, when Pacheco fractured his fibula, Steele found himself in the spotlight.

In a Week 3 win at Atlanta on Sunday Night Football, Steele posted career highs in carries (17) and rushing yards (72). His role diminished after the Chiefs re-signed Hunt but Steele still finished the season with 183 yards on 56 carries (3.3 avg.) and 26 yards on seven receptions. He also returned five kickoffs for 138 yards (27.6 avg.).

A versatile player, Steele saw action on 199 offensive snaps in 2024, two as a tight end, one out of the slot, six split wide and 190 out of the backfield.

Steele even got Pro Bowl consideration in 2024 as a fullback.

Kansas City had an opportunity to elevate Steele midway through the 2025 season when Pacheco injured his knee, but instead went with Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire’s practice-squad contract also expired Monday.

The only players the Chiefs have added or resigned since the season ended Jan. 4 are tight end Tre Watson, running back ShunDerrick Powell, wide receivers Andrew Armstrong and Jimmy Holiday, offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, defensive tackle Marcus Harris and linebacker Kam Arnold.

And as Patrick Mahomes works his way back, the only quarterback the Chiefs have under contract is Chris Oladokun.

