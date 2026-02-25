Chiefs' Path to Address Running Back is Narrowing

This past season exposed several shortcomings for the Kansas City Chiefs, including the rushing attack, which underwhelmed with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt as the two lead running backs.

Both players are impending free agents, and the Chiefs will undoubtedly be looking to upgrade the position this offseason via free agency and/or the draft.

The free agency route thinned out on Tuesday, as New York Jets General Manager Darren Mougey discussed the team's plans with running back Breece Hall, who is slated to enter free agency, unless the Jets keep him captive.

Mougey's Thoughts

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball before being tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We'll find a way to keep Breece [Hall] here if we can't get a deal done," Mougey said on Tuesday at the NFL Combine. "Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece [Hall] around. I think I've said that for the last year since I've got here."

"Breece [Hall] is a good player," Mougey continued. "I want to find a way to keep him around. We've been going through that process and are still doing so, and we have a week to find out, if we can't get to an agreement, which way we'll go with that tag."

Although the 24-year-old running back posted several cryptic tweets this past season, Mougey is confident that Hall wants to remain in New York.

"I do get the sense that Breece wants to be here," Mougey said. "We've had good conversations throughout the season, after the season, so just finding a way to do that."

What This Means for the Chiefs

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) looks to bring down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

One way or another, it appears that Hall will be playing at least one more season in New York. There is still a possibility this is a tag-and-trade scenario, but even then, Kansas City would not be a landing spot for the 2022 second-round pick. The Chiefs do not have the draft capital to give up picks when they can sign and/or draft other players at the position.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. was rumored to be interested in signing with Kansas City this offseason, and that should be a cheaper avenue for the Chiefs to explore. The 2021 first-round pick is three years older than Hall, which should lower his price tag on the free agent market. If Kansas City can add Etienne Jr., General Manager Brett Veach and the front office should be content in that hypothetical.

With Kenneth Walker III potentially resetting the running back market this offseason, the Chiefs' path towards bolstering their backfield could be limited to signing Etienne or drafting a running back in the early rounds.