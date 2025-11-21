Why Chiefs Offense Must Carry Them Over the Colts in Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a new low point in their dynastic run. Through the first 10 games of the 2025 NFL season, they're just 5-5, sitting outside of the current playoff picture. A week ago, it was a given that this team would flip the switch and go on a run to make a push in the second half of the campaign and punch another postseason ticket — or even reclaim the division.
After all, they had been on a tear since getting Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back. Sure, they took a loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but that hasn't exactly been a rarity for the Chiefs in the regular season in this era. However, everything changed in Week 11.
They came into their matchup with the Denver Broncos favored on the road, as the expectation was that this would be KC's time to turn it on, notch a statement win over the current AFC West leader, and begin their playoff push. Instead, they were bested by Bo Nix at Mile High, losing 22-19 to fall to 5-5 on the season.
Chiefs offense has to show up
It wasn't just that the Kansas City Chiefs lost. It's that their offense struggled mightily while the defense gave them a chance against the Denver Broncos. Now, at 5-5, the Chiefs will practically have to run the table if they want to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.
The good news for KC is that the schedule lightens up significantly moving forward; however, that doesn't start until after Week 12, when they take on the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts. Losing this one would put the Chiefs back under .500 over halfway into the season and essentially erase the minuscule margin for error they have left.
It won't be easy, but this is essentially a must-win game for Kansas City. Indy has shown to be one of the most lethal offenses in the league this year, led by an MVP-caliber performance from Jonathan Taylor and a Coach of the Year showing from Shane Steichen. The Chiefs' defense could find tough sledding trying to slow them down. Their best chance to win this one is to have the offense come out hot and put the pressure on Daniel Jones to keep pace.
FanDuel is expecting Kansas City's attack to bounce back against a middle-of-the-pack Colts defense. Patrick Mahomes' line is set at 271.5 passing yards. Rashee Rice is expected to return to form after having his worst outing of the season against the Broncos, listed at over/under 75.5 receiving yards. Travis Kelce is at 51.5. The Chiefs will need their offensive stars to show up and save their season against Indianapolis.
Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Get all of the Chiefs' player props in each game moving forward when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).