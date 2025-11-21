Why Chiefs Offense Must Carry Them Over the Colts in Week 12

Watched all 19 career Patrick Mahomes - Xavier Worthy deep ball targets (30+ air yards):



-8 (42%) neutral incompletions, not much separation, not great throws

-4 (21%) completions!

-2 (11%) incompletions on Worthy for drifting out of bounds

-5 (26%) incompletions on Mahomes