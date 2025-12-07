Fine Day: Chiefs Player Docked Nearly $50K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last week’s setback in Dallas wasn’t the only thing Isiah Pacheco lost in his return to action. The Chiefs running back also lost $46,371 in a league fine.

Early in the third quarter, Pacheco chipped defensive end James Houston before running his route. When the pocket collapsed on Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback dumped off the ball to Pacheco in the right flat.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrate after a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Before going out of bounds, Pacheco dropped his head to initiate contact with cornerback DaRon Bland. That’s what cost the running back.

Second offense

The fine was so high because it was a second offense. In the schedule of fines jointly authored by the NFL and NFL Players Association, impermissible use of the helmet (including launching) is a serious offense because of its threat to player safety, both for the ball-carrier and defender.

Pacheco, who returned to play after missing the prior three games with a knee injury, could be subject to suspension if he continues to lower his head to initiate contact.

While his hit wasn’t flagrant, the NFL has suspended several players for helmet violations, including Vontaze Burfict, Kareem Jackson and Azeez Al-Shaair, who comes to Arrowhead Stadium with the Texans on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides down in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in the second quarter in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The play that incurred the fine, a third-and-16 with 13:06 remaining in the third quarter, came one snap after the controversial Xavier Worthy penalty for offensive pass interference. That call wiped out Hollywood Brown’s third-down conversion and led to a punt when Pacheco got only 11 yards on the reception.

The only other fine from the Thanksgiving game in Dallas came on the game’s opening kickoff, levied on the Cowboy’s Markquese Bell. The $11,593 fine was the result of Bell pulling Kevin Knowles to the ground by his facemask, as video showed. Officials did not flag Bell on the play.

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also on Saturday, the league revealed it fined Texans wide receiver Nico Collins $14,491 for a violent gesture in the fourth quarter of Houston’s 20-16 win at Indianapolis.

Full list of Week 13 fines

Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

BUF, Gabe Davis, 2, 1:04, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,500

BUF, A.J. Epenesa, 3, 13:57, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

CAR, Thomas Incoom, 1, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,722

CAR, Lathan Ransom, 2, 3:50, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,996

CHI, Durham Smythe, 1, 11:36, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $12,172

CHI, Darnell Wright, 1, 11:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186

DAL, Markquese Bell, 1, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after a catch against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DEN, Nik Bonitto, 2, 2:42, Unnecessary Roughness, Pulling player off pile, $11,593

DET, Jack Campbell, 3, 2:42, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593

DET, Jameson Williams, 4, 13:34, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $17,389

HST, Nico Collins, 4, 8:35, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491

JAX, Logan Cooke, 4, 14:22, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg whip, $15,555

JAX, Anton Harrison, 2, 0:01, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

JAX, Ross Matiscik, 4, 11:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Pulling player off pile, $7,111

JAX, Andrew Wingard, 4, 9:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Stepping on the opponent, $11,593

KC, Isiah Pacheco, 3, 13:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

LA, Braden Fiske, 3, 12:15, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $11,881

LV, Kyu Blu Kelly, 2, 8:39, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $5,722

LV, Devin White, 2, 11:05, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $6,500

NE, Jaylinn Hawkins, 2, 13:03, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $9,944

NYG, Theo Johnson, 1, 4:20, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $6,488

NYG, Andru Phillips, 3, 4:20, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $7,292

NYJ, Joe Tippmann, 1, 11:39, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $12,172

PHI, Reed Blankenship, 1, 5:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $10,250

PIT, Cameron Heyward, 3, 8:53, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

PIT, DK Metcalf, 2, 8:12, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491

PIT, Payton Wilson, 2, 0:51, Unnecessary Roughness, , $7,066

PIT, Payton Wilson, 3, 14:44, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $7,066

TB, Bucky Irving, 3, 4:01, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $6,349

TB, Baker Mayfield, 3, 4:01, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a touchdown during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TEN, Mike Brown, 4, 11:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,111

TEN, Arden Key, 2, 0:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593

