Fine Day: Chiefs Player Docked Nearly $50K
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last week’s setback in Dallas wasn’t the only thing Isiah Pacheco lost in his return to action. The Chiefs running back also lost $46,371 in a league fine.
Early in the third quarter, Pacheco chipped defensive end James Houston before running his route. When the pocket collapsed on Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback dumped off the ball to Pacheco in the right flat.
Before going out of bounds, Pacheco dropped his head to initiate contact with cornerback DaRon Bland. That’s what cost the running back.
Second offense
The fine was so high because it was a second offense. In the schedule of fines jointly authored by the NFL and NFL Players Association, impermissible use of the helmet (including launching) is a serious offense because of its threat to player safety, both for the ball-carrier and defender.
Pacheco, who returned to play after missing the prior three games with a knee injury, could be subject to suspension if he continues to lower his head to initiate contact.
While his hit wasn’t flagrant, the NFL has suspended several players for helmet violations, including Vontaze Burfict, Kareem Jackson and Azeez Al-Shaair, who comes to Arrowhead Stadium with the Texans on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
The play that incurred the fine, a third-and-16 with 13:06 remaining in the third quarter, came one snap after the controversial Xavier Worthy penalty for offensive pass interference. That call wiped out Hollywood Brown’s third-down conversion and led to a punt when Pacheco got only 11 yards on the reception.
The only other fine from the Thanksgiving game in Dallas came on the game’s opening kickoff, levied on the Cowboy’s Markquese Bell. The $11,593 fine was the result of Bell pulling Kevin Knowles to the ground by his facemask, as video showed. Officials did not flag Bell on the play.
Also on Saturday, the league revealed it fined Texans wide receiver Nico Collins $14,491 for a violent gesture in the fourth quarter of Houston’s 20-16 win at Indianapolis.
Full list of Week 13 fines
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
BUF, Gabe Davis, 2, 1:04, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,500
BUF, A.J. Epenesa, 3, 13:57, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
CAR, Thomas Incoom, 1, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,722
CAR, Lathan Ransom, 2, 3:50, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,996
CHI, Durham Smythe, 1, 11:36, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $12,172
CHI, Darnell Wright, 1, 11:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
DAL, Markquese Bell, 1, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
DEN, Nik Bonitto, 2, 2:42, Unnecessary Roughness, Pulling player off pile, $11,593
DET, Jack Campbell, 3, 2:42, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
DET, Jameson Williams, 4, 13:34, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $17,389
HST, Nico Collins, 4, 8:35, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491
JAX, Logan Cooke, 4, 14:22, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg whip, $15,555
JAX, Anton Harrison, 2, 0:01, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
JAX, Ross Matiscik, 4, 11:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Pulling player off pile, $7,111
JAX, Andrew Wingard, 4, 9:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Stepping on the opponent, $11,593
KC, Isiah Pacheco, 3, 13:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371
LA, Braden Fiske, 3, 12:15, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $11,881
LV, Kyu Blu Kelly, 2, 8:39, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $5,722
LV, Devin White, 2, 11:05, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $6,500
NE, Jaylinn Hawkins, 2, 13:03, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $9,944
NYG, Theo Johnson, 1, 4:20, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $6,488
NYG, Andru Phillips, 3, 4:20, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $7,292
NYJ, Joe Tippmann, 1, 11:39, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $12,172
PHI, Reed Blankenship, 1, 5:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $10,250
PIT, Cameron Heyward, 3, 8:53, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
PIT, DK Metcalf, 2, 8:12, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491
PIT, Payton Wilson, 2, 0:51, Unnecessary Roughness, , $7,066
PIT, Payton Wilson, 3, 14:44, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $7,066
TB, Bucky Irving, 3, 4:01, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $6,349
TB, Baker Mayfield, 3, 4:01, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491
TEN, Mike Brown, 4, 11:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,111
TEN, Arden Key, 2, 0:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
