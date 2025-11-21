Arrowhead Report

What Former Super Bowl Winner Mark Schlereth Makes of Chiefs' Playoff Hopes

The playoffs are approaching rapidly, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, they're still in the hunt. But in the eyes of this former Super Bowl champion, things are going to have to go the Chiefs' way down the stretch of the season.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs' outlook going into the 2025 campaign, to many, was for them to be at the top of the AFC West and be a shoo-in for another run at the Lombardi Trophy. Now that the season is in its dog days, the dust might have settled on who the Chiefs really are this season.

Kansas City holds a 5-5 record and they haven't been very impressive to say the least. Their longest winning streak sits at three games this season, but once more, they still hold a .500 record. With the Indianapolis Colts next on their agenda, one former Super Bowl champion had to get honest about the franchise.

Super Bowl Champ's Thoughts

According to former two-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth, the Chiefs have him concerned about whether or not they'll be able to flip a switch and find a way to get to the playoffs this season. Check out what he told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show below.

Sep 15, 1991; Washington, DC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins guard Mark Schlereth (69) in action against the Arizona Cardinals at RFK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
  • "I'm concerned. I still think the Baltimore Ravens are on the uptick. They're rising. Houston doesn't have enough offense, their defense is exceptional. I don't believe right now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, even though they're sitting there right now," Schlereth detailed about the Chiefs' main competition.
  • "I just haven't seen enough improvement for Trevor Lawrence to think that Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to figure it out. So I still think the Chiefs are viable for a playoff spot, but man, they got some tough games coming down the stretch here."

To Schlereth's point, the Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and have the Houston Texans right around the corner in Week 14. The playoff chances are still there; they just have to win, something that Schlereth thinks might be a possibility.

  • "They haven't played enough consistent football, especially on the offensive side of the ball, to make you feel super comfortable. I just think that the other teams ahead of them right now are, you know, very flawed, and that's why I think they get in as a wildcard playoff team."
November 4, 2012; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins former player Mark Schlereth is introduced during Homecoming festivities prior to the Redskins game against the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Chiefs may have their flaws as well this season, but for a former Super Bowl champion to still have hope for the Chiefs regardless of their record, it should only increase the confidence that's held within Chiefs Kingdom.

