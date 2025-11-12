Hollywood Brown Needs 3 Words on Whether Chiefs Have Reached Potential
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie spoke from the podium before practice Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-4) will visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On whether this game is a must-win, considering Denver is first in the standings:
“I think we’re taking it game by game. I feel like every game we play, we take it as a must-win. So, it's no different this week. We know what's in front of us.”
On the Denver defense, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and the challenges the Chiefs will face this week:
“This defense, it’s a good defense. I was in Arizona with Vance. Good guy. Good front. Playmakers all around. So, we just got to execute on our side of the ball, and it's going to be a good matchup.”
On the mindset Kansas City has to play with, considering how dominant Denver’s defense has been this season:
“I mean, just put the detail in during the week. Stay ahead of details, really. So, when we go out there, we can fly around, play fast, play physical. That's what it's gonna come down to.”
On what he studied during the bye week, whether it was his own play, the offense as a whole or the opponent:
“Yeah, I’d say, I went back, watched the games, watched myself, to see if I'm doing any tendencies, and just like self-scouting. And then from there, getting your recovery. And then when you get back, getting your training in and chilling. Get a little fresh reset. So, it was good.
“I think for myself, I feel like I've been getting better each and every week, just especially with my stamina. I feel like I've been able to attack consistently more and more each week, something that I felt like I wasn't doing earlier in the season. So, that point of view is important for me going forward, just to be able to press forward using my speed, every play.”
On the importance of rest and recovery:
“Oh yeah, definitely. After like, about two, three days, though, you’re like ready to get back. So, it was fun, though. I enjoyed my time with my family. But I was excited and ready to get back.”
On Andy Reid’s best record after a bye in NFL history, and what he does differently compared to other coaches:
“It's my first time ever getting like the full week off. So, I’d say that he gives you time. He trusts us to handle our business and come back ready to go. And for us, we appreciate that, that he allows us to do that. So for us, we have to then take care of business, make sure when we come back, we’re ready to go.”
On whether the offense has played its best football this season:
“No, not at all.”
