Grading Chiefs Signing of Alohi Gilman

Monday, and really the last week, has not been good for the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary. In addition to trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs lost Jaylen Watson and Bryan Cook within hours of the legal tampering window opening. Watson joined McDuffie in Los Angeles while Cook returned to his college state, signing a multi-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those departures left a significant void on the back end of Kansas City's defense, but general manager Brett Veach was quick to patch up a leak by signing safety Alohi Gilman late on Monday night.

Chiefs-Gilman Contract Details

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) hands an intercepted ball off to safety Alohi Gilman (12) who runs it back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The Bengals were shut out, 24-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed the 28-year-old safety to a three-year, $24.75 million contract with $15 million fully guaranteed. That equates to $8.25 million per season, which is more than manageable for the Chiefs to handle on their books.

If Gilman is able to replicate the level of impact he had with the Baltimore Ravens last season, this could prove to be a bargain for Kansas City, especially considering how ravaged the secondary has been through the opening days of free agency.

Importance of Gilman's Addition

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Not only do the departures of McDuffie, Watson, and Cook leave a glaring hole in the secondary, but they also indicate that this will be an area of the team filled with youth and inexperience. Gilman will serve as a veteran presence, which is monumental for a group that will go through learning curves and adapting to playing with one another.

Last season, shortly after the Ravens acquired the 2020 sixth-round pick from the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore's former head coach John Harbaugh highlighted Gilman's impact on the defense.

“He’s a veteran safety," Harbaugh said of Gilman. "He was in a very similar system. He’s a proven player. He had a really good practice today. I think he’s a good fit for us right now in what we’re looking for. So, it’s a piece that we’ve kind of been looking for as we’ve went here, really, throughout the season so far. So, for that to happen is a good thing for our defense.”

Grading Chiefs-Gilman Signing

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This acquisition will not steal headlines. In fact, it may be one that people brush over when they are scrolling through social media and catching up on the latest news around the league. That is why this is an underrated move by the Chiefs, who will continue addressing the secondary through the draft, as they hold nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Gilman's versatility and ability to diagnose plays before the snap could be reminiscent of Tyrann Mathieu, who spent three seasons with Kansas City. While Gilman is not in the same tier as Mathieu, he can have a similar impact on a defense that will need guidance, especially in the secondary.

Grade: B