One Name Continues to Pop Up for Chiefs' First-Round Options

The first day of free agency painted a vivid picture of how teams will operate in the 2026 NFL Draft, as several moves either eliminated or created needs for teams.

That includes the Kansas City Chiefs, who significantly improved their backfield, but in the process, essentially lost their entire secondary, with Trent McDuffie (Rams), Jaylen Watson (Rams), Bryan Cook (Bengals), and Joshua Williams (Titans) all departing this offseason.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These signings, in addition to the league-shifting moves around the league, spurred ESPN's Draft Analyst Field Yates to write up a mock draft for the teams selecting within the top 10. Let's take a look at who Yates had Kansas City selecting with the No. 9 pick.

CB - Mansoor Delane

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Chiefs' secondary will be reshaped in 2026, as the team's top two cornerbacks (Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson) are now with the Rams," Yates stated. "Delane had an excellent 2025 season at LSU, showcasing strong technique in man coverage and timing on pass breakup opportunities. He finished with two interceptions and 11 passes defensed."

"Delane did not run a 40-yard dash at the combine, which didn't help ease some questions in the scouting community about his straight-line speed," Yates continued. "But he makes up for any potential lack of speed with fundamentally sound coverage play."

Why Delane Makes Sense in Kansas City

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' secondary has been completely dismantled this offseason, with the aforementioned players leaving via trades and free agency. Delane is the best cornerback in this year's draft and has demonstrated characteristics of a lockdown corner at the next level.

Kansas City entered this offseason with glaring needs, but the signing of Kenneth Walker III opens the door for the Chiefs to prioritize other positions, specifically with the ninth-overall pick. Edge rusher is arguably the biggest need that needs to be addressed, but the secondary has emerged as a top-two need for Kansas City.

Why This Pick Could be the Wrong Decision

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, Delane is the top player at his position, but based on this specific mock draft, it could be a colossal mistake to pass on edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who ended up being taken at No. 10 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Veach's pedigree in drafting corners and safeties, the Chiefs should lean on that and focus on other positions, especially if one of the three edge rushers - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Bain Jr.- is on the board. Now, if those three players are gone, and it's between Delane or one of the wide receivers, such as Carnell Tate, Kansas City should take the LSU cornerback.