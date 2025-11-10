Chiefs Might Be the Greatest 5-4 Team of All Time
Despite their middling 5-4 record, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seen as one of the top contenders in the 2025 NFL season. After all, they've earned that kind of respect during their dynastic run in the Patrick Mahomes era. Aside from their loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs have looked downright dominant with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy back.
Even taking the Bills' best shot and getting one of the worst games from Mahomes in his entire career in Week 9, KC still had a chance to tie the contest late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Buffalo was able to get a game-sealing interception. Now, the Chiefs are using their bye to get right physically and mentally ahead of a second-half push to punch themselves another postseason ticket.
Expectations for Kansas City are vastly different than those for any other NFL team, though. Making the playoffs with Mahomes under center is mandated. Getting in as a Wildcard instead of winning the AFC West outright is a disappointment. So long as 15 is taking snaps, it's championship or bust for the Chiefs.
Chiefs still among AFC favorites
The Kansas City Chiefs might sit in the eighth seed in the AFC going into Week 10, but they're still viewed as the favorite to make it out of the conference in the playoffs. FanDuel had their odds to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl at +270. Part of that is due to what Patrick Mahomes and co. have proven themselves capable of in recent history, but it's also an indictment of the remainder of the conference.
The Buffalo Bills were able to steal one against KC, but they haven't been very impressive in the rest of the campaign, losing two straight to the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons and consistently playing down to their competition, evidenced by their latest loss to the Miami Dolphins. They're second in odds to win the AFC at +410.
The Indianapolis Colts looked like runaway favorites for the one seed through the first eight games of the year, but as soon as the schedule got tougher, they haven't been nearly as convincing. They dropped one to the Pittsburgh Steelers and needed overtime to beat the Falcons in Berlin, 31-25. They're at +500.
Going with the betting odds, FanDuel sees a rematch of Super Bowl LIX as the most likely matchup for the title this year, listing the Philadelphia Eagles at +360 to make it out of the NFC. At 5-4, the Chiefs are still the top pick to win it all this season, with the best odds of any team at +550 to claim Super Bowl LX. Now, they just have to prove that optimism correct.
Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs' Super Bowl odds when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).