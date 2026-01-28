Hall of Fame Pass-Rusher Strahan Preaches on Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Spags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s a reason Travis Kelce loves Chris Jones.

Optimistic to a fault, Jones earlier this month gave Kelce an unsolicited public nudge to return for the 2026 season. But Kelce saw it as love. In fact, told by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan this week that the 2007 Giants still have a group chat among their Super Bowl-winning defensive line, Kelce immediately thought of Jones.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Listen,” Kelce told Strahan on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights, “the D-line is notorious for being the one room in the entire building that just, one on top of another on top of another, just different lifestyles, different dudes and just some of the funniest guys ever, man.

“I don't know if you’ve spent a lot of time with Chris Jones, but he is one of my favorite people of all-time. I guarantee you he would light up that group chat like no one else.”

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports NFL Sunday pregame analyst Michael Strahan during a Fox Sports media party in advance of Super Bowl LIX at Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He's unblockable

Strahan, in fact, has spent time with Jones on Sept. 14 after Kansas City’s narrow 20-17 loss in their Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia. Strahan said he’s highly impressed with the Chiefs’ seven-time Pro Bowler, who led the team with seven sacks in 2025.

“I tell you what,” Strahan replied, “I got a chance to see Chris this season. We came to your place when you guys played the Eagles. … And I got a chance to see Chris after the game. And I tell you what, man, I love the dude. I wish I could have played with him. He's unblockable like no one in that Spags defense.”

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Shared connection

Steve Spagnuolo is a common link for Jones and Strahan, not to mention countless other Super Bowl champions. The only offensive or defensive coordinator in NFL history to earn four Super Bowl rings, Spagnuolo earned his first with the help of Strahan in 2007. Strahan had a third-quarter sack of Tom Brady and the Giants toppled the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

Stunningly, Spagnuolo got only one reported head-coach interview during this hiring cycle. But the Chiefs, like Strahan 18 years ago, are thrilled to have the coach at the front of their defensive meeting room.

Sep 18, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Former New York Giants player Michael Strahan speaks in front of former players Antonio Pierce (58) and Jeff Feagles (18) and Shaun O'Hara (60) during a halftime ceremony honoring the 2007 Super Bowl champion Giants during a game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Strahan recalled the first two games of that historic 2007 season, when the Giants opened 0-2 after allowing a combined 80 points to the Cowboys and Packers. Spagnuolo proved then that he was no ordinary defensive coordinator.

“And Spags comes into the meeting room,” Strahan remembered, “and you think he’s gonna just let everybody have it. You're like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re garbage. We gonna hear we’re garbage.’ He walks in and goes, ‘Hey, I want you guys to know, just trust what we're doing. Trust the defense. There is not one of you that I would trade for anybody else out there.’

“Now, I knew he was lying. There were a few guys in there that I was like, mmm-hmm. … But he made us believe in like, ‘Okay, stick with it. Believe in the system. Believe in this dude, believe in each other.’ We just turned it around, man, and all that. I attribute all that to Spags and making us feel good when most coaches make you feel bad.”

