Hall of Fame Pass-Rusher Strahan Preaches on Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Spags
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s a reason Travis Kelce loves Chris Jones.
Optimistic to a fault, Jones earlier this month gave Kelce an unsolicited public nudge to return for the 2026 season. But Kelce saw it as love. In fact, told by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan this week that the 2007 Giants still have a group chat among their Super Bowl-winning defensive line, Kelce immediately thought of Jones.
“Listen,” Kelce told Strahan on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights, “the D-line is notorious for being the one room in the entire building that just, one on top of another on top of another, just different lifestyles, different dudes and just some of the funniest guys ever, man.
“I don't know if you’ve spent a lot of time with Chris Jones, but he is one of my favorite people of all-time. I guarantee you he would light up that group chat like no one else.”
He's unblockable
Strahan, in fact, has spent time with Jones on Sept. 14 after Kansas City’s narrow 20-17 loss in their Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia. Strahan said he’s highly impressed with the Chiefs’ seven-time Pro Bowler, who led the team with seven sacks in 2025.
“I tell you what,” Strahan replied, “I got a chance to see Chris this season. We came to your place when you guys played the Eagles. … And I got a chance to see Chris after the game. And I tell you what, man, I love the dude. I wish I could have played with him. He's unblockable like no one in that Spags defense.”
Shared connection
Steve Spagnuolo is a common link for Jones and Strahan, not to mention countless other Super Bowl champions. The only offensive or defensive coordinator in NFL history to earn four Super Bowl rings, Spagnuolo earned his first with the help of Strahan in 2007. Strahan had a third-quarter sack of Tom Brady and the Giants toppled the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.
Stunningly, Spagnuolo got only one reported head-coach interview during this hiring cycle. But the Chiefs, like Strahan 18 years ago, are thrilled to have the coach at the front of their defensive meeting room.
Strahan recalled the first two games of that historic 2007 season, when the Giants opened 0-2 after allowing a combined 80 points to the Cowboys and Packers. Spagnuolo proved then that he was no ordinary defensive coordinator.
“And Spags comes into the meeting room,” Strahan remembered, “and you think he’s gonna just let everybody have it. You're like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re garbage. We gonna hear we’re garbage.’ He walks in and goes, ‘Hey, I want you guys to know, just trust what we're doing. Trust the defense. There is not one of you that I would trade for anybody else out there.’
“Now, I knew he was lying. There were a few guys in there that I was like, mmm-hmm. … But he made us believe in like, ‘Okay, stick with it. Believe in the system. Believe in this dude, believe in each other.’ We just turned it around, man, and all that. I attribute all that to Spags and making us feel good when most coaches make you feel bad.”
Don’t wait for April 23 to select your first-round pick, Chiefs Kingdom. You’ve already found it with OnSI, your best destination for quality news on your beloved Chiefs. Plus, register for a FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert