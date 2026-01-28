Strahan Gives Chiefs’ Kelce Retirement Advice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Michael Strahan walked away 18 years ago, social media wasn’t reporting his every move.

But social media is blanketing Travis Kelce’s decision like a plastering outside linebacker. And as the Chiefs’ tight end contemplates his next move, Strahan had some welcome advice on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights.

Michael Strahan, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Good Morning America Host. The 20th Annual Dick Vitale Gala benefiting pediatric cancer research held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, had over 900 in attendance on Friday night May 2, 2025. | Thomas Bender/Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strahan's advice

“You know that, at some point, you’ll never put on another helmet, you’ll never put on another pair of shoulder pads,” Strahan told Kelce on the podcast. “You’ll never slide those pants on with the knee pads and thigh Pads. You’ll never tape your wrist again. It's final. … There is no other league.

“So, I realized for me, after 15 years, I'd done everything and there was no way I was going to cry at a press conference for my retirement, because I knew I put everything I had into it. And as long as you know that, it’s final and you'll never do it again, then great. That's how I looked at my career, and everything that came after kind of happened on accident, from working hard and enjoying what I'm doing. And when you’re just having fun, good things seem to happen.”

November 18, 2007; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan (92) during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Giants defeated the Lions 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images | Leon Halip-Imagn Images

Kelce's question for Strahan

No question, Kelce finds a way to have fun and maintain a positive attitude, even during a 6-11 season. But if he could guarantee a Strahan-style sunset ride, he’d almost certainly come back for his 14th NFL season.

“You were kind of talking on the retirement,” Kelce asked Strahan, “obviously, I'm juggling it all right now; did you know going in, it sounds like you kind of knew, going into that 2007 season, that it was the last ride?”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) enters the stadium before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I kind of felt like it,” Strahan answered Kelce, recalling 2007 training camp with the Giants. “But I will say, had we lost to the Patriots, I really would have strongly considered coming back. I really would have, because it's been like, man, this close, almost like, ‘I gotta get one more run.’”

“And I'm glad. I'm glad, trust me, I'm glad we won, because that was kind of like, ‘Okay, what else am I trying to prove? My body feels good. I've won every individual award, and won the ultimate award, which is the Super Bowl with my team. So, nothing else for me to accomplish.”

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Michael Strahan walks off the field after Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via Imagn Images | The Republic-Imagn Images

Strahan, whose single-season 2001 sacks record stood 24 years until Myles Garrett broke it earlier this month, said his FOX deal was already executed, just awaiting his retirement. The paperwork was in his desk drawer, something Kelce could have already secured as well. One of the most prominent athletes in the world, thanks to his Super Bowls in Kansas City and engagement to Taylor Swift, Kelce is in high demand already.

What remains for Kelce seems to be mouth-washing the sour taste from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 59 blowout loss and their 2025 nosedive. Like the 2025 Chiefs, Strahan’s Giants were a third-place team in 2006, the year before he decided to return and chase his missing Super Bowl ring.

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fist bumps tight end Travis Kelce (87) after a score against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After Strahan’s Super Bowl 42 sack of Tom Brady, and David Tyree’s helmet catch, Strahan knew the time was right. No doubt, part of Kelce wants to leave on his own terms, like Strahan.

“Which is very hard,” Strahan said, “because most people, they don't get to end their careers the way they want to end it. So, whenever you have that opportunity, man, you're blessed. And so, I realized I didn't want to stick around and be on the team.”

