Chiefs Handed Brutal Grade After Disastrous Titans Game

Week 16 wasn't good for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they failed to end their losing ways against the Tennessee Titans. With the Titans' third victory of the season, the Chiefs fall to 6-9 and will finish with a losing record regardless of the outcome of the final two games.

When going into this game, the Chiefs had to have been viewed as a favorable option to get the victory; after all, Tennessee hasn't played well at all this season. However, yesterday afternoon, Cam Ward decided to show the world what he's made of at the hands of the reigning AFC champions.

CBS Sports graded the Chiefs' performance in Week 16 with an F, as the franchise failed to score a touchdown and had to settle for three field goals. The Titans, on the other hand, earned an overall grade of an A. The flip was certainly flipped for both franchises.

"If you've wondered what the Chiefs would look like without Patrick Mahomes, this is it. The offense was lifeless and things only went from bad to worse after third-string QB Chris Oladokun had to enter the game following an injury to Gardner Minshew. This was a meaningless game for a Chiefs (6-9) team that's simply not used to playing in meaningless games and it showed," CBS wrote of the Chiefs.

"The Titans offense has suddenly turned into one of the most exciting units in the NFL. For the fourth time in five games, Tennessee topped 24 points, and this week, that was mostly thanks to solid play from both Tony Pollard and Cam Ward. Pollard, who rushed for 102 yards, has now gone over 100 yards in three straight games, and when he's running the ball well, the offense is definitely more efficient."

The Short Scheduled Uphill Battle

Following a brutal loss, the Chiefs have one more big battle on their hands at the hands of the Denver Broncos on Christmas. The original plan was that Gardner Minshew would start the final three games of the season, but with the believed ACL tear, it's Chris Oladokun who will get the starts.

The Broncos are coming off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but with the state of the Chiefs' roster , it's still an uphill battle for the former biggest dynasty of the recent NFL. The short week won't help either, as Oladokun and company will have to go up against one of the best defenses in the league.

