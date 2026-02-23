Heavily Linked Player to Chiefs Viewed as Best Prospect in 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicking off this week - Feb. 23 through March 2 - draft season is officially here. Yes, there will be discussions among league executives pertaining to current NFL players and their potential availability on the trade market and in free agency. However, we will focus on the draft aspect of this event.

Leading up to the combine, several events, including the Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl, and Super Bowl, are utilized for front offices to catch up and discuss rumors they are hearing from others around the league.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Monday, ESPN released polls it conducted with executives, scouts, and players sharing their insight and opinions on multiple prospects from the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN's NFL Reporters Jeremy Fowler, Jeff Legwold, and Roman Modrowski spearheaded the exercise.

The Kansas City Chiefs own the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft, and a specific poll could reveal Kansas City front office’s strategy with its top-10 selection.

Who Is the Best Prospect in the Draft?

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were 10 responses given for this specific survey, and the four players considered as the best prospects in this year's draft are pass rusher Arvell Reese (Ohio State), quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), running back Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), and safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State).

Reese led with five votes while Love finished in second with three votes, and Mendoza and Love each received one vote. The Notre Dame running back has been linked with the Chiefs in several mock drafts. Legwold explained the reasoning behind Love’s image heading into the draft.

"Love, who had 35 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons combined, received the most votes after Reese," Legwold stated. "For a league in search of explosive plays, the Notre Dame running back is a player who could emerge in a big way, and the fact he isn't considered a scheme-dependent back will make his list of NFL suitors longer."

Could Love Being the Top Prospect Play a Role in Kansas City's Decision?

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While being this high up on the board is an advantageous spot to be in, depending on how you view owning a top pick, there is not a ton of room for error, as missing on a player could be catastrophic, despite the slew of options.

That is why some teams have implemented the strategy of selecting the best player available, regardless of team needs. This is an ultra-safe route, but it results in fewer "bust" picks. Because Love is a "can't-miss" prospect, the Chiefs could be swayed in that direction. Downs is another player who is universally viewed as a surefire prospect, but Love's impact could be greater, as he is a clear upgrade at a position that consistently let Patrick Mahomes and the offense down.