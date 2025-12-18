Heck Has Simple Approach to Chiefs’ Colossal O-Line Injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three hours before his season-ending injury on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes looked at his line and saw a pair of unique offensive tackles.

Esa Pole never played high-school football. Chu Godrick never played in high school or college. A wild set of circumstances forced them into action over the last two weeks, but their offensive line coach has been in the NFL so long that nothing surprises him anymore.

“I've been in this league a long time now, nearly 35 years,” Andy Heck said Thursday. “So, yes, I've seen that, dealt with that.

“Whether it's a coach's mantra, ‘Hey, next man up,’ or it's definitely an old lineman's mantra, stuff happens. Next man up, we roll.”

They’ve done a lot of rolling since Nov. 23 against the Colts, when they lost Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith to a serious ankle injury. Smith, who could make his return at Tennessee on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), hasn’t played since. Mike Caliendo has filled in over the last three-and-a-half games.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Injuries have been contagious since Thanksgiving

Then, at halftime of the Thanksgiving loss at Dallas, Jawaan Taylor went down with an elbow injury, forcing Jaylon Moore to play the full second half at right tackle.

And before the Chiefs could even get through another quarter at Dallas, left tackle Josh Simmons fractured and dislocated his wrist on a friendly fire block by Kareem Hunt – a season-ending injury. Off the bench for the final 18 minutes came Wanya Morris.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In their next game, incredibly just one play in, the Chiefs lost Morris to a season-ending knee injury. Pole was that next man up and made his NFL debut, playing 63 of 64 snaps against Houston that night.

And in a can’t-make-this-up moment a week later against the Chargers -- with Pole making his first NFL start -- the Chiefs lost Moore to a knee injury just two plays into the game. In came Godrick to make his NFL debut.

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the NFL since 1989

But for Heck, who joined Dave Krieg, Curt Warner, Steve Largent and the Seahawks as the No. 15-overall selection in the 1989 draft, when one lineman goes down, someone has to go in.

“I'm just kind of that way by nature, too,” Heck added. “I'm like, ‘Here's the situation, all right, we roll.’ And I just look forward and move forward with that. So, no, we don't want this to happen, but it's football. Stuff like this happens.”

Stuff like this is actually a fortuitous opportunity for both Pole and Godrick, who looks likely to make his first NFL start this week.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Yeah, well, I've got a lot of confidence in the guys that have been here and working,” Heck added. “It's been a great opportunity for some of these young guys. I like the way they've responded and gone out and competed.

“We come to work every day to get better, and so that's where our focus is this week. That's where we're at.”

