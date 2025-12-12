Why Andy Reid is Giving Chiefs' Rookie His First Start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four years ago, Esa Pole played football for the first time.

Having gone through high school without playing the sport, personal circumstances helped open that door at Chabot Community College in Heyward, Calif. And on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), circumstances have opened the door for the rookie to make his first NFL start – protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside at left tackle.

“He’s going about his business the right way,” Andy Reid said Friday. “This will be another test for him. Obviously, they got a good defensive front, so we'll see how he progresses here, but he did a nice job last week, for sure.”

He did that job on short notice, called upon after Wayna Morris injured his knee on the first play. Pole played 63 of 64 offensive snaps in his NFL debut. And while the Chiefs sustained a 20-10 setback against Houston, Pole helped to keep Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson without a sack.

Former Defensive Player of Year on tap this week

Pole’s task gets harder this week, though, because the Chargers had game film. And holding Khalil Mack without a sack will be a stiff challenge.

Mahomes was pleased with his offensive line last week, a group that figures to again feature three players that didn’t start in Week 1: Pole at left tackle, right guard Mike Caliendo in place of Trey Smith and right tackle Jaylon Moore in place of Jawaan Taylor.

“Yeah, I thought they did a great job,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “That's a great defensive line. And with a lot of guys coming in, kind of in the game as well. And then kind of stepping up, I thought they did a great job of fighting and battling and giving me time to make some of these throws down the field.”

Seven starting left tackles in less than two full seasons

Pole will become the seventh different player to start at left tackle for Mahomes since the beginning of the 2024 season. He’ll also mark the 10th time during that stretch the Chiefs have had to change their lineup at that all-important position.

If the Chiefs get another injury, Reid said Kingsley Suamataia – now the starting left guard who opened at left tackle in that 2024 opener – and Chu Godrick would be the Chiefs’ backup tackles.

Godrick, a 6-5, 293-pound player from Lagos, Nigeria, is an International Player Pathway product. Currently on the Chiefs’ practice squad, he’s expected to earn an elevation on Saturday.

