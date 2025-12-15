Chiefs Invested Stock on Sunday in Potential Future Tackles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid had just lost his quarterback to a season-ending injury and just gotten eliminated from the postseason for the first time in 11 years. He still found an interesting silver lining in Sunday’s loss.

Esa Pole and Chu Godrick played most of Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Chargers at left and right tackle, respectively. Pole, making his first NFL start, never played high school football. Godrick, an International Player Pathway product from Nigeria making his NFL debut, never played high school or college football.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Listen, find a positive in that,” Reid said after the game. “These young guys had an opportunity to play, get a chance to see what they can do. I thought they did a respectable job in there. So, that's good as we grow here as a team.”

Last four games have devastated offensive line

Three weeks ago on Nov. 23, the Chiefs had all five of their Week 1 offensive linemen. They lost Trey Smith (ankle) in that win over the Colts, then lost both Jawaan Taylor (triceps, knee) and Josh Simmons (wrist) on Thanksgiving in Dallas.

After entering last week’s loss with three backup players on their offensive line, they lost another after just one play. Wanya Morris, starting at left tackle in place of Simmons, sustained his own season-ending injury.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And on Sunday against the Chargers, Godrick came off the bench after just two Chiefs snaps when right tackle Jaylon Moore left with a knee injury.

Watch Creed Humphrey discuss below...

“I'm proud of the young guys and how they stepped up today,” center Creed Humphrey said after the loss. “They came in, played pretty well. So, I'm proud of them.

“It stinks, with the injuries and everything, but we have the right guys in the room, and I'm proud of how they stepped up and fought the entire game.”

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Live reps added to experience on Sunday

And there’s nothing like live regular-season reps to improve an offensive tackle. Improvement is important because Patrick Mahomes took a season-high five sacks before sustaining a heartbreaking season-ending injury after the two-minute warning late in the game.

With Gardner Minshew as the Chiefs’ new starting quarterback, Pole could be in line to start the remaining three games. And, if Taylor remains out next week, Godrick could be a candidate to make his first NFL start next week at Tennessee.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Godrick has been in the Chiefs’ organization since signing after the 2023 draft. Kansas City elevated him from the practice squad on Saturday. Could he potentially get another shot?

“Absolutely,” Reid said of the former basketball player. “Chu’s come a long way, not playing a lot of football, and he's a very good athlete. Smart kid. And it's great that he had a chance to get in and compete.”

Taylor, incidentally, has another year remaining on his contract. Barring unforeseen circumstances, next year’s Kansas City tackles figure to be Simmons and Taylor. Pole and Godrick, though, got invaluable experience on Sunday.

