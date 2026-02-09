Curious Pattern Suggests Mahomes, Chiefs Have Wide-Open Window

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kenneth Walker became the first running back to earn Super Bowl MVP since Denver’s Terrell Davis at the end of the 1997 season.

That Broncos win in Super Bowl 32 also snapped the NFC’s 13-year Super Bowl winning streak (1984-96). Led by Davis, Denver kicked off a balance-of-power shift that now includes 17 AFC victories over a 29-year Super Bowl stretch through Sunday.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But despite Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, history favors the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

That’s because 10 of the previous 11 NFC Super Bowl champions over the prior 28-year stretch have answered by either missing the postseason or exiting the playoffs in brutal fashion.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seattle is only NFC team

Ironically, the only NFC team over the last three decades that enjoyed significant success after a Super Bowl win was the 2014 Seattle Seahawks. That year, the team fell a goal-line interception short of a repeat.

NFC Super Bowl champions who missed the postseason the following year: Los Angeles Rams in 2022, New York Giants in 2012 and Tampa Bay in 2003.

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

NFC Super Bowl champions who suffered disappointing playoff exits: Philadelphia last month, Tampa Bay in 2021, Philadelphia in 2018, Green Bay in 2011, New Orleans in 2010, the New York Giants in 2008 and the St. Louis Rams in 2000.

Super Bowl hangovers are even worse for the losing NFC teams. Kansas City’s two victories over San Francisco led to the 49ers finishing in last place both in 2024 and 2020. After Philadelphia lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, the Eagles lost six of their final seven, including a 32-9 loss at Tampa Bay in an NFC wild-card game.

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) swap jerseys after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Super Bowl losses to Chiefs have really hurt NFC

In 2019 after losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl 53, the Rams missed the playoffs. After allowing New England’s 28-3 comeback in a Super Bowl 51 loss, the Atlanta Falcons rebounded but couldn’t get past the divisional round in the 2017 playoffs.

Carolina dropped to last place the year after losing to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. And Seattle’s goal-line Super Bowl loss in Super Bowl 49 resulted in a divisional-playoff exit the following year.

Nov 13, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. The Chiefs won 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

So, since the beginning of the 2015 season, NFC teams that reached the Super Bowl have either missed the playoffs or finished in disappointing playoffs exits the following year in 11 consecutive seasons, including Philadelphia last month.

Over that same 11-year stretch, the Chiefs have five Super Bowl appearances, three Super Bowl victories, eight division titles and one season without making the playoffs (2025, when they finished 6-11).

