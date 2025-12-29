How Chiefs’ Home Finale Provided Interesting Culture Comparison With Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Arrowhead Stadium and MetLife Stadium are 1,200 miles apart.

That seems like an appropriate distance to estimate the Chiefs’ cultural lead on the Jets heading into 2026, especially comparing how the two teams played in their respective home finales this past weekend.

“Today was probably the one time I feel like our effort wasn’t as good as I would want it to be, and that’s just me not BS-ing you guys,” Aaron Glenn said after the game, courtesy of the New York Post. “Just being honest. I didn’t think the effort was where it needed to be.”

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Kene Nwangwu (34) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Similar situations, much different results

Both the Jets and Chiefs hosted bitter rivals, the best teams in their respective divisions. New England blew out the Jets, 42-10. Denver barely escaped with a 20-13 victory in Kansas City, having to force a last-second incompletion in the end zone.

“We all know,” Andy Reid said after the Christmas night loss, “we want to win the football game. Number one, you want to win the football game. And I really don't care who's in. That's a primary goal. And so, we came up short. But again, gave a good effort there in doing that.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (69) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Effort is a major indicator of cultural health. Both teams had miserable seasons to that point. And both were starting third-string quarterbacks against the best teams in their divisions. The results couldn’t have been more different, though.

On the field and in the locker room.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) attempts to tackle at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rookie manifests cultural health in wise words

Leave it to a Chiefs rookie to carry that mantle. Asked at his locker after Thursday’s 20-13 loss to address those who thought Kansas City wouldn’t give high effort, he was wise beyond his 22 years of age.

“The Chiefs are the Chiefs,” said Smith, who nearly returned a punt for a touchdown against the Broncos. “At the end of the day, I feel like we are a fighting team. Every game is gonna be a fight. It’s not going to be an easy game, any game. Whoever was thinking that, I don’t know why. I feel like we should’ve gotten the win.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And from one end of the age spectrum to the other, 36-year-old Travis Kelce said the same thing in his own words. Perhaps having just completed the final home game of his career, the future Hall of Famer handed the cultural credit to the only NFL head coach he’s ever known.

“You go through ups and downs and seasons,” Kelce said after Thursday’s loss, “and you find yourself in situations where you gotta circle the wagons, dig yourself out of a hole. And I know Coach Reid from Day 1 has always been that guy that's going to lead us through all of that, and be the main one that raises his hand and says, ‘I need to be better for you.’ Put the accountability on him, even when it may not be that.

“And it just never sways, and that's what makes him the greatest coach in the world. He's non-stop, always there, fearlessly in front of everyone, leading the way and showing them how it's done the right way, with integrity. And that's why we love him, man.”

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands with head coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

