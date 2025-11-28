What Chiefs Must Take Advantage of Before SNF Showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs are still looking to make a final playoff push this season. That is something surprising to say about a team that is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs have had their ups and downs this season, but they are still in the hunt in the AFC playoff picture. It is not where they wanted to be, but at this point, having the opportunity to still be in a spot where they could make the playoffs is all they want. The opportunity is there for the taking.

The good news coming out of Week 13 for the Chiefs is that they will get a few extra days to rest up and recover before their next game. They played on Thanksgiving, and that gave them some extra days for everyone. The coaching staff will get more time to put together a game plan for the Chiefs that could be successful in their next game. It is going to be another big game for the Chiefs as they are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against another playoff-caliber team.

Chiefs Preparing for Texans

The Chiefs will clash on primetime once again this season, this time against another Texas team in the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. This game is going to be a good one as the Texans, who are also trying to make their own push to the playoffs. The Texans have been playing good football, and it is their defense that will look to give this Chiefs team trouble. The Texans' defense has been one of the best defenses, if not the best defense, all season.

The its offensive line is going to have their work cut out for it. Mahomes is going to want to get the ball out early against them because this Texans defense has been getting after all the quarterbacks they have faced this season. A lot of game planning is going to go towards the Texans' defense and different ways they could slow it down. The Chiefs are looking to get healthy on the offensive line and get some key players back.

The extra rest is going to help that. The Chiefs have usually performed better in games that they have extra time to prepare for. And if they want to make that final push and get into the playoffs, they are going to have to win games like the one they are going to play on Sunday Night Football.

