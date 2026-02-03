All-Time Great Tony Gonzales Weighs In On Chiefs' Future

Unlike past offseasons, the Kansas City Chiefs' backs are against this wall heading into 2026, as the team has several deficiencies with little resources to address those needs.

Losing Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL only adds to the complex riddle the Chiefs have to solve this offseason. Kansas City's 2025 season was alarming, and former players are taking notice, as there has been ample time to digest everything that transpired this season.

Former Chiefs' tight end Tony Gonzalez provided his insight on Kansas City's situation , warning the team of what is to come this offseason.

Gonzalez on Potential Difficult Decisions

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“It’s [going to] be tough this offseason,” Gonzalez said. “Who are they going to bring back with the cap money they got? They got to re-sign some players. They’re [going to] have to cut some good players. [Trent] McDuffie the corner, he’s one of the best corners in the league. Are you [going to] give him that big max contract? Chris Jones, is still there making it.”

It has been well-documented that Kansas City is currently $54.5 million over the cap, and with several players eating up a significant percentage of the cap. Moving off multiple marquee players may be required to maintain an affordable roster.

Improvements Gonzalez Want to See

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The hall-of-fame tight end shared what areas of the team he would like to see the front office invest resources into this offseason.

“I always like offensive line,” Gonzalez said. “I think if you give Patrick time, he’ll give you the world, he will dominate. You want to keep him healthy, so he doesn’t have to scramble that much. He got hurt when he was out there running around. My biggest thing is always [building] that offensive line. He’ll make average receivers look good; he’ll make good receivers look great. They’ll make great receivers at the Hall of Fame type level.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While offensive line is always an important position to address, I would argue that the only question mark in protection is the right tackle. Jaylon Moore signed a two-year, $30 million deal last offseason and is entering the final year of that contract. Kansas City could look to draft an offensive tackle to develop for one year before starting in 2027.

“There’s a lot of things they have to address,” Gonzalez elaborated. “This is going to be an interesting offseason for the Chiefs. I think it’s time. It’s that rebuilding time. But Brett Veach and Andy Reid, I couldn’t think of a better duo to get that job done and still put out a really competitive team next year.”