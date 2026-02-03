All-Time Great Tony Gonzales Weighs In On Chiefs' Future
Unlike past offseasons, the Kansas City Chiefs' backs are against this wall heading into 2026, as the team has several deficiencies with little resources to address those needs.
Losing Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL only adds to the complex riddle the Chiefs have to solve this offseason. Kansas City's 2025 season was alarming, and former players are taking notice, as there has been ample time to digest everything that transpired this season.
Former Chiefs' tight end Tony Gonzalez provided his insight on Kansas City's situation, warning the team of what is to come this offseason.
Gonzalez on Potential Difficult Decisions
- “It’s [going to] be tough this offseason,” Gonzalez said. “Who are they going to bring back with the cap money they got? They got to re-sign some players. They’re [going to] have to cut some good players. [Trent] McDuffie the corner, he’s one of the best corners in the league. Are you [going to] give him that big max contract? Chris Jones, is still there making it.”
It has been well-documented that Kansas City is currently $54.5 million over the cap, and with several players eating up a significant percentage of the cap. Moving off multiple marquee players may be required to maintain an affordable roster.
Improvements Gonzalez Want to See
The hall-of-fame tight end shared what areas of the team he would like to see the front office invest resources into this offseason.
- “I always like offensive line,” Gonzalez said. “I think if you give Patrick time, he’ll give you the world, he will dominate. You want to keep him healthy, so he doesn’t have to scramble that much. He got hurt when he was out there running around. My biggest thing is always [building] that offensive line. He’ll make average receivers look good; he’ll make good receivers look great. They’ll make great receivers at the Hall of Fame type level.”
While offensive line is always an important position to address, I would argue that the only question mark in protection is the right tackle. Jaylon Moore signed a two-year, $30 million deal last offseason and is entering the final year of that contract. Kansas City could look to draft an offensive tackle to develop for one year before starting in 2027.
- “There’s a lot of things they have to address,” Gonzalez elaborated. “This is going to be an interesting offseason for the Chiefs. I think it’s time. It’s that rebuilding time. But Brett Veach and Andy Reid, I couldn’t think of a better duo to get that job done and still put out a really competitive team next year.”
