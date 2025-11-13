How One Chiefs Veteran Used the Bye Week to Refresh
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week, looking to get a little bit closer to the top of the AFC West standings. The Chiefs are 5-4 and will travel in Week 11 to Mile High to face off against their long-time rival, the Denver Broncos, in a massive AFC West showdown. It is a game that the Chiefs know could determine if they will be going for their tenth straight AFC West title or not. That is something that they want to do, and right now are on the outside looking in.
The Chiefs know that this game is going to be a tough one. The good thing for the Chiefs is that they are coming off their bye and will have more time to get ready for this game. It is going to be a battle from start to finish. These two teams have been having good matchups in recent years, and the Broncos are looking to show the Chiefs that this is a different year and that the Broncos are the new team to beat in the AFC West.
For Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, it was a great time to get a bye week to get ready for this game. We know he is on the back end of his career, and the bye week becomes even more critical for veteran players like Kelce. The Chiefs also had time to get some critical players healthier for the rest of the season to make the run they want to. That is the most important thing for this team. We seen what they do when they have a full squad playing.
Travis Kelce on What the Bye Week Meant
“Just hung out, man, put the feet up,” Kelce said. “Saw some cool places, ate some great food. Got to feel the big city and its electricity, and its buzz that it’s always got. Yeah, it’s my favorite time right now, as the seasons are changing, to be around the Midwest and the Northeast. And, yeah, it was pretty fun," said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“There’s a picture here of me at Puffy’s Tavern saying what’s up to a couple guys and met my guy, Summit, out for a drink, and met some friends, got some new friends that I know out in New York.”
“People watching is one of my favorite things to do,” Kelce said. “That’s another reason why I love New York. I love to people watch, to see people do some wild (stuff).”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).