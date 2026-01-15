Chiefs Make Changes on Offensive Coaching Staff

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 season was a disappointment, as the team finished with a 6-11 record and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Also, Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in the process, which led Kansas City to losing the final three games of the season, and concluding with six straight losses.

There were several factors that played a part in the Chiefs coming short of their goals this season, but one that stands out is the lackluster rushing attack.

According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Kansas City will be making drastic changes to the coaching staff this offseason.

There are four changes to the Chiefs coaching staff so far, per sources:



They have fired RBs coach Todd Pinkston and WRs coach Connor Embree.



Louie Addazio chose to move on for the OL job at UNLV. Alex Whittingham has joined the Michigan staff.



Chiefs Running Back Coaches Over the Years

in recent years, the Chiefs running back coaches have included Eric Bienemy (2013-2017), Deland McCullough (2018-2020), Greg Lewis (2021-2022), and Todd Pinkston (2023-2025). Kansas City will be in the market for a new running back coach after the disappointing production in 2025.

Chiefs' 2025 Rushing Attack

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt leading the backfield, the Chiefs averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked 25th in the NFL. Hunt took 163 carries for 611 yards (3.7 yards per carry), while Pacheco totaled 118 attempts for 462 yards (3.9 yards per carry). Mahomes was the team's third-leading rusher with 422 yards on 64 scrambles. Evidently, the Chiefs' run game was one of the worst operations in the league, which led to Thursday's news reported by McDowell.

Kansas City was too reliant on Mahomes to orchestrate under duress forcing him to run more often than recent years. In addition to not producing efficient numbers, the Chiefs' run game also lacked explosive plays. Hunt's longest run of the season was 33 yards, while Pacheco's longest rush was 16 yards. Again, Mahomes had the third-highest rush attempt, which was good for 22 yards.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This comes after Kansas City moved on from wide receiver coach Connor Embree last week. The Chiefs' passing attack was also subpar this season, and much of that fell on the lack of consistent production for the pass catchers. The route concepts and combination failed to produce explosive plays and were simple combinations to combat for opposing defenses.

According to McDowell, Kansas City lost two other coaches to collegiate jobs. Defensive Quality Control Coach Louie Addazio was hired as the offensive line coach at UNLV. Meanwhile, Alex Whittingham will be joining the Michigan coaching staff.

