Chiefs Offseason To-Do List

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a pivotal offseason, with several decisions and processes that they have to get right.

There are multiple variables that caused adverse circumstances for the Chiefs front office and coaching staff to assess in the coming months. Here is what Kansas City must do this offseason to give itself a better chance of competing next season and beyond.

Draft an Immediate-Impact Player in the First Round

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Teams can draft these types of players at any point in the draft, but the Chiefs have to hit on their first-round selection . Kansas City owns the ninth-overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and it cannot afford to miss on the selection.

Ideally, the Chiefs land one of these top-end pass rushers, who can single-handedly wreck an opposing offense's gameplan. Picking a wide receiver or running back would be a clear oversight, and would be the wrong decision.

Kansas City's last five first-round picks consist of Xavier Worthy (2024), Felix Anudike-Uzomah (2023), Trent McDuffie (2022), George Karlaftis (2022), and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2020). There is a mix of good and bad in this list, but Veach and the Chiefs cannot miss on this pick, regardless of who they end up taking with the ninth pick.

Release Jawaan Taylor

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) helps up quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are currently $58.1 million over the cap heading into this offseason, and that obviously has to be addressed in the coming weeks and months. Kansas City can open up a solid chunk of that by cutting the 28-year-old right tackle. Moving on from Taylor this offseason opens up $20 million in cap space, which relieves 34.4 percent of the Chiefs current cap troubles.

Not only is this an easy decision because of the financial capital it lifts off Kansas City's shoulders, but Taylor's performance has been exhausting from the get-go. He has committed 43 penalties over the last two years, which is the most in the NFL during that stretch.

Additionally, Jaylon Moore should be serviceable at right tackle in 2026, making this an easy decision for the Chiefs' front office.

Hire an Offensive Coordinator Outside of the Coaching Tree

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Eric Bienemy and Mike Kafka are not going to fix Kansas City's offensive issues that have held the team back the last two years. The Chiefs' offense needs an updated philosophy that highlights other features of the playbook.

Patrick Mahomes has been relied on too often in the rushing attack, which has led him to taking more hits than you would like to see for your team's franchise quarterback. With a subpar running game the last two seasons, the 30-year-old quarterback has compiled 122 carries for 729 yards, which is third on the team, and only 33 yards behind Isiah Pacheco, during that span.

Pressure needs to be alleviated from Mahomes' shoulders, and bringing in an offensive coordinator who values the run game should be the priority.

