How Chiefs' QBs Performed In 2025 and What It Means

One thing that did not go as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs last season was the offense. The offense struggled once again to find any kind of rhythm throughout the whole season. The Chiefs offense did have some flashes, but that was it.

They could never fully put it together, and it cost them last year because the team did not make the playoffs for the first time in a long time. The Chiefs had to change quarterbacks after Patrick Mahomes went down late in the season.

The Chiefs did not have much to show for last season, and this offseason, they will look to regroup and get the right pieces together to make another run next season and get into the playoffs. It is going to be an important offseason for this organization. If they want any chance to continue their dynasty, they are going to have to make changes his offseason on their rosters.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98)

Nick Shook of the NFL gave his rankings for quarterbacks last season, and here is where he had the Chiefs' quarterbacks at.

Rank 13 - Patrick Mahomes

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes tried his best, but even he couldn't save the Chiefs from their demise in 2025. The devil was in the details for much of the season, and when the margin for error shrunk late, Mahomes' struggles increased, as evidenced by the 5-7 TD-INT ratio he posted from the start of November through his unfortunate season-ending ACL injury in Week 15.

Rank 57 - Chris Oladokun

Chris Oladokun proved to be a gamer when taking over for both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew, and he deserved credit for maintaining some sense of competitiveness in the Chiefs' final few weeks. Unfortunately, his Week 18 showing (two fumbles lost) in a loss to the lowly Raiders also dealt a devastating blow to his prospects of securing a backup job in Kansas City in 2026.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Rank 59 - Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew's 2025 season lasted a whole 14 snaps as a starter. Not much to glean from that.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) throws during the first half against the Tennessee Titans

Mahomes had a down year for his standards but was still one of the NFL's most effective passers before his injury. Otherwise, though, the Chiefs had a host of issues at the quarterback position once Mahomes went down. That was always to be expected, but the severity of just how bad the offense was without Mahomes led to a brutal finish to the season.

Mahomes will likely be a top-5 quarterback again in 2026, but the Chiefs need to find some solutions behind him.

