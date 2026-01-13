How Reid Can Provide Coordinator Clarity for Chiefs, Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Another day, another team competing with Kansas City for available offensive coordinators.

This time, the team is in the Chiefs’ division, turning up pressure on Andy Reid to decide his next move.

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA;Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Per multiple reports, the Chargers on Tuesday fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the only individual Jim Harbaugh has trusted with his NFL offenses (in San Francisco from 2011-14 and with the Chargers from 2024-25). It’s a significant move and it came after Justin Herbert fell to 0-3 as a playoff starter on Saturday night in New England.

Chargers and now Steelers enter the market

The Steelers on Tuesday afternoon became the 12th NFL team in the market for an offensive coordinator, including the nine also seeking new head coaches -- after Mike Tomlin announced he was stepping down. That number could grow this week as the league awaits the fate of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after his wild-card loss. Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo also is expected to lose his job.



And one of those teams that was in the market, Washington, last week became the first to hire a new offensive coordinator for the 2026 season, promoting David Blough from within to replace Kliff Kingsbury.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Reid’s decision doesn't have to wait

Matt Nagy will either return to Kansas City or he won’t. What’s complicating the matter is that, on a daily basis, the list of candidates grows at each of the four teams that interviewed him. Nagy’s currently one of eight candidates in Arizona, one of seven in Las Vegas, and one of 12 in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the one destination in which Nagy was thought to have his best shot, Tennessee, is looking at 17 other candidates -- most of whom the Titans scheduled after interviewing Nagy last week.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

None of it is good for Nagy’s head-coach prospects. And whether Reid would welcome him back on a new contract or allow him to seek offensive-coordinator opportunities elsewhere is a decision the Chiefs’ head coach doesn’t have to wait to make.

While Reid waits, Dan Campbell, Todd Bowles and now Harbaugh are scheduling interviews with the hot candidates. At the same time, those hot candidates are wondering whether the Chiefs will even have a vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Next week launches in-person interviews

Patrick Mahomes and Nagy are wondering, too. Travis Kelce also could use the information to help him decide whether to return.

Next week will reveal a lot. Monday is the first opportunity teams have for in-person interviews with head-coach candidates. Nagy could be among that group at any of the four teams that interviewed him virtually last week.

The other factor is Green Bay. The fate of LaFleur could open more jobs in the league’s largest game of head-coach musical chairs in recent memory. Nagy could be a candidate with either of those teams, should they decide to move on from their current head coaches.

