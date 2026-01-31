Why Vikings General Manager Move Resonates with Chiefs

The Minnesota Vikings made a monumental change in their front office on Friday, firing General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. While the decision by the Vikings' ownership came as a knee-jerk reaction to how the 2025 season unfolded, several recent choices, specifically at quarterback, influenced Minnesota to move on from its general manager.

As reported, the Vikings' failure to retain Daniel Jones, opting against signing Aaron Rodgers, and letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency after a 14-3 season, handing the keys over to 2024 first-round pick, quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Comparing the Vikings' general manager situation to the Kansas City Chiefs', with Brett Veach overseeing the free agency and draft process, is not to say that Kansas City should consider moving on from its general manager. Veach has constructed a roster that has reached five Super Bowls, winning three and losing two, while Adofo-Mensah has let Minnesota down on multiple fronts.

While the reasons for the firing are associated with the quarterback situation does not correlate with the Chiefs, as they have their franchise quarterback in place with Patrick Mahomes. However, there are a couple of reasons for Adofo-Mensah's dismissal that the Chiefs should take into account, as they continue to build a Super Bowl roster.

Underwhelming Drafts in Recent Memory

One of the main reasons the Vikings fired Adofo-Mensah was the organization's misses in recent drafts, which includes McCarthy, who has yet to prove he is a franchise-caliber quarterback after two years.

Veach has been masterful in multiple drafts , but the 2023 and 2024 draft classes have been underwhelming. In 2023, the Chiefs selected Felix Anudike-Uzomah (31st overall), Rashee Rice (55th overall), Wanya Morris (92nd overall), Chamarri Conner (119th overall), B.J. Thompson (166th overall), Keondre Coleman (194th overall), and Nic Jones (250th overall). Rice is the only player who has made a major impact, while there are multiple busts in this class.

In 2024, Kansas City selected Xavier Worthy (28th overall), Kingsley Suamataia (63rd overall), Jared Wiley (131st overall), Jaden Hicks (133rd overall), Hunter Nourzad (159th overall), Kamal Hadden (211th overall), and C.J. Hanson (248th overall). There are solid picks in this class, but investing a first-round pick on Worthy has been disappointing up to this point. Hicks and Suamataia have proven to be solid assets.

It is too early to judge this year's rookie class, and there are promising players from the 2025 draft, including left tackle Josh Simmons. Nevertheless, Veach's recent track record has been disappointing. Again, this is not calling for Kansas City to consider moving on from Veach in the near future. This is simply a suggestion that the Chiefs need to be more consistent in the offseason process.

Cap Flexibility

Minnesota and Kansas City are entering this offseason way above the 2026 cap. The Vikings are $40.9 million over the cap, while the Chiefs are $54.5 million over the cap . Those are the two lowest marks in the NFL, and for teams with Super Bowl aspirations, it shows how each team has overpaid for several players on their respective rosters.