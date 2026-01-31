Ranking Chiefs Toughest Games in 2026

Due to a disastrous season, which included a 6-11 record and a 12th-place finish in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing a third-place schedule. For the last 11 years, the Chiefs have been playing a first-place schedule, and that finally took a toll on Kansas City this season.

While a third-place schedule usually indicates a "soft" slate of games, that may not be the case for the Chiefs next season , as they face multiple potential playoff-contending teams in 2026.

Kansas City's opponents have been released, but the dates and times will be revealed later this offseason. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the Chiefs' toughest matchups in 2026.

1. Seattle Seahawks

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

While Kansas City was the disappointing team of the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks were the surprise team this season and are playing in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. Seattle's offseason moves have proven to be justified, as the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. General Manager replaced Smith with Sam Darnold, who served as a cheaper and upgraded option.

Most Super Bowl rosters are littered with expensive contracts, but signing Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract, which included $37.5 million guaranteed. That is a bargain deal for an NFL starting quarterback, who has arguably established himself as a top-10 player at the position over the last two seasons. Darnold is a $36.9 million cap hit in 2026, and Seattle has $74.8 million in cap space heading into the offseason, with several avenues to create additional financial flexibility.

With consecutive loaded draft classes and potential superstars, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks could be one of the best rosters next season.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams reached the conference championship game, losing to the aforementioned Seahawks 31-27. Los Angeles have assembled a solid offensive line, a strong pass rush, and a wide receiver tandem consisting of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

When assessing the Rams' roster and future of the organization, the two main conversations to be had is the secondary and deciphering how much longer Matthew Stafford plans on playing. Stafford will be 38 years old next week, and while he is expected to return in 2026, it could easily be his final year.

The Los Angeles owns two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams own the rights to the Atlanta Falcons' 13th-overall selection. Barring any significant injuries, the Rams should be an NFC contender again next season.

3. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis and center Creed Humphrey take down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who kept the ball on the carry during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City will be facing the Bills at Orchard Park for the fourth time in five meetings between the two teams. Josh Allen and the Bills have given the Chiefs fits in recent memory, and with a new coach and presumably improved roster, Buffalo has a legitimate chance of defeating Kansas for a fourth straight time in the regular season.