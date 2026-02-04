Chiefs' 2025 Re-Draft Looks Drastically Different

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 draft class is a mixture of promising and disappointing picks. It would be premature to make a prognosis on every player, as they just concluded their rookie campaigns this past season.

While that is the case, this season was revealing in what these players could look like down the road , and there are decisions every front office wishes they could take back. On Tuesday, ESPN provided that alternate reality, conducting a 2025 NFL Draft re-do for every pick in the first two rounds.

Here is how the Chiefs' first two picks look like in this exercise, according to ESPN's Kansas City Chiefs beat reporter Nate Taylor.

Kansas City's First-Round Selection: Original Pick - OT, Josh Simmons; New Pick - Edge, Nic Scourton

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game.

In this exercise, the Green Bay Packers took Simmons at No. 23, preventing Kansas City from landing its potential long-term answer at left tackle. Instead, the Chiefs address a need that became apparent this season, with the defense struggling to generate consistent pressure with the front four. Here is Taylor's explanation for the pick

"With Simmons off the board, the Chiefs could address their other big need by selecting Scourton, who had a better season than the two defensive linemen (Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte) that the team selected later in the draft," Taylor said. "With Scourton alongside Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, the Chiefs could have improved on their 35 sacks (tied for 22nd in the NFL)."

In the real-life 2025 NFL Draft, Scourton was selected 51st overall by the Carolina Panthers, producing five sacks, 20 solo tackles, and one forced fumble in 17 games.

Kansas City's Second-Round Selection: Original Pick - DT, Omarr Norman-Lott; New Pick - RB, R.J. Harvey

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Something else that was alarmingly apparent from the get-go was the lack of a rushing attack for the Chiefs. Kansas City's backfield was pitiful throughout the season, leading to Patrick Mahomes using his legs more often than he would like to. The gradual additional workload led to the 30-year-old quarterback suffering a torn ACL late in the season. With what we know now, Taylor implored the Chiefs to bolster the running game with an undersized, yet multi-faceted running back.

"An argument can be made that the Chiefs had the worst pair of running backs (Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt) in terms of producing explosive runs this season," Taylor said. "Harvey could have given the Chiefs more consistent production, allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take less of the burden on offense."

Ironically, Harvey was taken by the Denver Broncos at No. 60, and while the former Central Florida running back was underwhelming in his rookie season, he did show flashes, especially when J.K. Dobbins missed time with a foot injury.