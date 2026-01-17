The Hurdles Chiefs Must Clear to Avoid Another Frustrating Season

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to reach the playoffs this season, marking the first time since 2014 that the franchise will not feature in the postseason.

The writing was already on the wall for Kansas City missing the playoffs at the midway point of the season, as the team was showing evidence of not being good enough to contend as constructed. The wear and tear from the last half decade were evident, as injuries were starting to pile up.

To make matters worse, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15, which was the final nail in the coffin for Kansas City's playoff hopes.

Next season could be a good reset for the Chiefs, as they play a third-place schedule and could be rejuvenated with a normal offseason timeline. However, could Kansas City have another underwhelming campaign next season. Here are a couple of reasons that could be the case.

Mahomes' Uncertain Status

The timing of this injury complicates this situation heading into next season. The fact that the 30-year-old quarterback sustained the injury in the final weeks of the season.

While speaking with the media on Thursday, which was the first time since his injury, Mahomes revealed the rehab process and his goal for his return.

“I mean, obviously, I think the long term, I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctor said that I could be, but I can't predict what's going to happen throughout the process," Mahomes said. "But that's my goal. And so, I'll try to prepare myself to be ready to play in that Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and giving us the best chance to win.”

If you told people associated with the Chiefs that Mahomes could return Week 1 and guaranteed to stay healthy, they would obviously take that in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, that is not reality. In that case, it may be in Mahomes' best interest to take as much time as possible and potentially miss the first few weeks of the season.

Kansas City's Lack of Resources

Heading into the offseason, the Chiefs are $60.3 million over the 2026 cap and possess only six picks in the upcoming draft class. With an aging roster that needs reinforcements in several areas, it could be re-tooling year for Kansas City next season.

The Chiefs recouping draft picks could involve trading valuable assets that have been cornerstone players in their recent run. So, yes, Kansas City could benefit from getting younger, but it could mean sacrificing known commodities to do so.