The Kansas City Chiefs Might Be Inevitable in 2025 Season
The talk around the Kansas City Chiefs is not the typical buzz for a 5-4 team in the NFL. Despite holding the same record as the Jacksonville Jaguars through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season, the expectation is that the AFC still runs through the defending champions.
This is both a sign of respect for Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the modern dynasty they've built together, as well as an indictment of the lack of truly solidified challengers for the throne. The Buffalo Bills might have gotten yet another regular-season win over the Chiefs, but they followed that up with a truly embarrassing 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Daniel Jones has returned to Earth for the Indianapolis Colts, notching seven turnovers in his last two games: a defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a narrow win over the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, in which he put the ball on the ground thrice but miraculously only lost one. The Denver Broncos are coming off an uninspiring win over the Las Vegas Raiders and are banking on Bo Nix. The Baltimore Ravens are getting hot, but might have to be perfect just to get into the playoffs.
The Chiefs control their own destiny
This is a season devoid of slam-dunk contenders overall — with practically every team showing at least one glaring hole so far — but the AFC is especially weak this year. The Jacksonville Jaguars currently possess the seventh seed in the conference with a 5-4 record. The Cincinnati Bengals are in 11th with just three wins so far, and felt emboldened enough to try to bring Joe Burrow back before it's too late.
A 10-7 record might be more than enough to secure a Wild Card spot in the AFC this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn't have much trouble getting there. FanDuel has them at -650 to win more than 9.5 games. Even at over 10.5, they're listed at -210. And it makes sense, looking at the roster, their record with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy back, and their remaining schedule.
ESPN has the Chiefs' remaining slate as just the 20th-strongest in the NFL. They have some highly favorable matchups ahead of them with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders. Every game is winnable, though, as KC's top opponent left is the Indianapolis Colts, or maybe the Denver Broncos. It's not impossible that the Chiefs can run the table to go into the playoffs with some momentum, and possibly even reclaim the AFC West.
