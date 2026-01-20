Why Chiefs Instilling Youth At LB is Necessary

The Kansas City Chiefs are in an unusual spot in late January. Instead of playing for a spot in Super Bowl LX, they are sitting at home after a 6-11 season that saw defeats in one score games, inconsistency on both sides of the ball, and Patrick Mahomes suffering a torn ACL late in the campaign.

The linebacker room is a point of interest heading into the offseason. Led by veteran MIKE linebacker Nick Bolton, the Chiefs have had a steady group of talent for the last few seasons. However, as last year showed, the group could get a much-needed retooling that the roster is currently going through.

Why Chiefs need youth at LB

Bolton is locked in long-term through 2028, the next time he will be due for an extension. The former Missouri standout should be considered a pillar at the position as the team’s best second level defender. Yet, the rest of the group should see an adjustment in 2026.

Fourth-year player Leo Chenal is a pending free agent, unlikely to return with the Chiefs significantly under the salary cap. Veteran linebacker Drue Tranquill should be considered a cap casualty, as the team could save $6 million but cutting him with a pre-June 1 designation. Rookie Jeffrey Bassa has shown some growth and evolution as a player, but is a relative unknown heading into 2026.

This means the Chiefs will have to lean on low-end costing defenders at linebacker in free agency or look to select one in a strong class in this specific area. As I will observe throughout the draft process, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo should be drooling at the possibility of adding younger talent at linebacker.

There are the Ohio State standouts Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, both of whom would be instant impact players with their unique skill sets and rare athleticism. Missouri’s Josiah Trotter would be an exciting downhill run-defending option with legitimate range, same as Georgia’s CJ Allen and Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr.

The Chiefs will be well stocked with draft capital along with finding a way to get back under the cap to secure sufficient and younger talent at linebacker. Don’t be overall surprised if Veach looks at the position somewhat aggressively in free agency or early in the NFL Draft, especially at No. 9 overall, their highest draft choice since 2013 when they had the No. 1 overall pick.

